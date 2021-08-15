The Amazing Stunt Duo From Andhra Pradesh

The Rise And Fall Of Honey Singh
Now, meet this woman who has a talent for stunts:
K. M.a day
సూపర్
Ila M.3 days
He is so lucky to have such a supportive and caring wife. I wish both of them a very happy, healthy and successful future.
Asad K.3 days
Husband tried to kill his wife, but Could not find a better way then this 😂😂😂😂😜😜😜
Sathyendra Y.3 days
No value of such Art here.... amdist valueless..
Rajesh S.3 days
Good evening
Vivek L.3 days
If he had big fight with his wife then he must have valid reason for it.
Shephali P.3 days
Sad.poor wife,stupid man
Pritam S.3 days
He isn’t the one taking those blows. Take the video down and may be not promote this shit!
P S.3 days
to me it looks like domestic abuse
Sunshine S.4 days
...simply a guy who likes to inflict pain and a girl who likes pain...perfect match😁...
SAI S.4 days
nasong Bura buri dake nibora🤣😭
Karun M.4 days
Utter stupidity, people r helpless to have other ways to earn
Mohit K.4 days
Don't do this on the lady. She will suffer at old age.
Hervé F.4 days
😮 Talented people. Speechless 👏🏽
Ranjith J.4 days
Amazing ...god bless to both of you ..
Mohammed M.4 days
Disgusting
Brut India6 days
Now, meet this woman who has a talent for stunts: