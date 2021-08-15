back

The Amazing Stunt Duo From Andhra Pradesh

They had no professional training... but that didn't stop this couple from performing these daredevil stunts.

15/08/2021 4:27 PM
  • 36.6K
  • 20

17 comments

  • K. M.
    a day

    సూపర్

  • Ila M.
    3 days

    He is so lucky to have such a supportive and caring wife. I wish both of them a very happy, healthy and successful future.

  • Asad K.
    3 days

    Husband tried to kill his wife, but Could not find a better way then this 😂😂😂😂😜😜😜

  • Sathyendra Y.
    3 days

    No value of such Art here.... amdist valueless..

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Good evening

  • Vivek L.
    3 days

    If he had big fight with his wife then he must have valid reason for it.

  • Shephali P.
    3 days

    Sad.poor wife,stupid man

  • Pritam S.
    3 days

    He isn’t the one taking those blows. Take the video down and may be not promote this shit!

  • P S.
    3 days

    to me it looks like domestic abuse

  • Sunshine S.
    4 days

    ...simply a guy who likes to inflict pain and a girl who likes pain...perfect match😁...

  • SAI S.
    4 days

    nasong Bura buri dake nibora🤣😭

  • Karun M.
    4 days

    Utter stupidity, people r helpless to have other ways to earn

  • Mohit K.
    4 days

    Don't do this on the lady. She will suffer at old age.

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    😮 Talented people. Speechless 👏🏽

  • Ranjith J.
    4 days

    Amazing ...god bless to both of you ..

  • Mohammed M.
    4 days

    Disgusting

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Now, meet this woman who has a talent for stunts: