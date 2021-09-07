back
The Ancient Martial Art That Built Warriors
His student took the internet by storm... Watch this Kalaripayattu master break down the lethal ancient martial art.
37 comments
Pallavi A.10/09/2021 07:24
Please teach this art in Prayagraj,Uttar pradesh.I wish ,it must be taught all over India.
S M.10/09/2021 06:18
He is actually a hero material. If any producers are watching him please cast him
Appi M.09/09/2021 15:52
🙏
Mohamed S.09/09/2021 13:48
Cool
Rizwana A.09/09/2021 12:59
v true i completely agree there are so many good things our ancestors had all those things should be brought into practice.
Jiten I.09/09/2021 05:51
Masibu tang taro eikhoi ga adum manei
Pratik S.09/09/2021 03:58
Problem is in cities here we do jot have this ooportunity to learn this great art
Veer J.09/09/2021 02:02
Ancient TAMIL Art forgotten by Tamils
Hemant C.08/09/2021 12:43
Excellent vidya for exercise & overall fitness. However modern warfare / combat requirements are rapidly changing.
Sarvaanand N.08/09/2021 10:48
It's good 👍🏻... But not available for Àll..... In so many year's.... How many Indians know of it ?????? Check out details.... Àll will know the truth 😎. Very Few lucky people get complete art 🙏 Reason: secret 😂 (Family) Today it's a dying art.... Something Left..... Just cherish it. If it was available for Àll & Honest teaching was available for the deserving.... All Indian 🇮🇳 would have it & it would grow like you all see about Karate-Do, Judo & Kung Fu etc.... No masters have promoted and supported. Attitude problems 😭..... Who suffers???? Truth is bitter 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Nobody tells the truth..... All wants to take credit....👍🏻 great. Kalaripayattu take half-life time to learn and master..... But other art like 🥋 Karate-Do, Judo, Boxing🥊 takes Few years plus popular in World through sport's 🤺. Now whatever available.... Enjoy! I too enjoy watching Demo videos.... Performance. I tried to learn... went to Kerala but failed.Real is almost over 🙏.
Alex D.08/09/2021 10:42
arnis in the Philippines
Jerry T.08/09/2021 09:54
Hi
Sanjeev S.08/09/2021 09:50
What's the use of learning these martial arts. During Moplah rebellion, they massacred Hindus, where were these martial fighters. Any kind of martial art has to effective and aggressive to take down the enemy. If the training is restricted performance and dancing around, it's useless when most needed. Kalari has to be more offensive and causing serious damage to the attackers. If not it's a good form of dance excercise
Usman S.08/09/2021 09:29
Nice, Do they have any such academy in Dubai?
Avnish B.08/09/2021 08:30
Kalaripattu
Lovedeep G.08/09/2021 08:16
Man goosebumps every time....I really want to learn this 🥺❤ a
Sathyendra Y.08/09/2021 06:59
Future Olympian....
Andi H.08/09/2021 06:15
Awesome 👍
Danish M.08/09/2021 04:11
After all they are from the land of cholas pandas cheras and rashtrakutas.....
Thimothy S.08/09/2021 03:58
👍