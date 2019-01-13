back
The Arvind Gupta Toy Story
He makes toys out of trash. But that’s not all. Arvind Gupta has made it his life goal to unspool the wonders of science and creativity for the rest of India. 🗑➡️🔬
01/13/2019 4:01 PMupdated: 06/05/2019 10:17 AM
43 comments
Lalit B.02/03/2019 02:27
Tarang tarang tarang...
Gunjan Y.02/02/2019 17:50
remember tarang :D
Zeba N.01/31/2019 11:21
Superb
Vinay P.01/29/2019 03:08
Tarang😍
Maninder K.01/28/2019 13:36
We have seen him in tarang as well ...dd 1show..i still remember on summer vacation that was our fav show...i hav learned lots of things from that show n him
Animesh D.01/25/2019 14:08
I used to watch him on DD1 programme Tarang.
Jagdeesh P.01/23/2019 16:15
Supre
Nkavita K.01/22/2019 02:32
Very nice
Manish S.01/21/2019 13:37
He taught me how to make a cat using paper in 10 AM program on DD national 😊
Narayan T.01/20/2019 13:34
DD national tarang
Ravina W.01/19/2019 16:58
🙂
Rohit K.01/19/2019 08:23
A big thx for making my childhood awesome sir....🙂
Shivani J.01/17/2019 09:30
wow
Amber P.01/17/2019 03:27
I used to watch him in DD National's TARANG 😆
Natraj V.01/17/2019 01:06
salaam
Aby V.01/15/2019 18:10
CIET tarang ...great work sir
Shruti J.01/15/2019 17:00
Ye to DD1 wale uncle hai
Saish K.01/15/2019 11:54
Tarang during vacations. Made so many toys.. specially matchbox dumpers and pattern taps. He and Rob on pogo were really good
Shafa C.01/15/2019 04:40
Nirali Vaze Tanwar ❤
Asha B.01/15/2019 03:57
Commendable 👍