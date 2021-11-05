back

The Barefoot Skateboarders Of MP

“The freedom that I’ve got is because of skateboarding.” An unusual sport came as a breather from casteism for many children of this village in MP.

05/11/2021 5:27 AM
Changing India

7 comments

  • Rikki M.
    6 hours

    Without guards....😳Gawd, that's really awesome

  • Moin B.
    06/11/2021 08:56

    ❤️

  • Nicolas T.
    05/11/2021 23:59

  • Pamila B.
    05/11/2021 17:26

    Her story is on Netflix

  • Diganta S.
    05/11/2021 17:10

    old news

  • Brut India
    05/11/2021 16:34

    This adorable 4-year-old mastered the art of skateboarding during the lockdown:

  • Tapesh U.
    05/11/2021 16:30

    Her efforts are really making a big change in the village

