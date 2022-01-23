back

The Blood Sport That Refuses To Die

Most popular in some southern Indian states, cockfighting is a traditional sport that even a ban couldn’t stop. ⚠️ TW: Some images can cause distress.

23/01/2022 4:27 PM
  • 25.5K
  • 8

6 comments

  • Prabhu S.
    4 days

    sadistic

  • Nimit S.
    5 days

    It is our culture.

  • Manish D.
    6 days

    Where do your ethics escape during chicken consumption,,,,,that doesn't cause distress? Does it?!!

  • Hervé F.
    6 days

    It's a disgusting tradition where animals are hurt, can die just for the pleasure of some. people. Unfortunately, it's impossible to forbid that totally.

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Police registered more than 2,200 cases in total against cockfight organisers and gamblers and seized about ₹30 lakh from their possession during raids conducted in Eluru Range. More here: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/2200-cases-booked-against-cockfight-organisers-in-eluru-range/article38284558.ece

  • Sourav D.
    6 days

    It's part of Indian tribal culture. It is rampant in the tribal belt of West Bengal, Jharkhand etc.

