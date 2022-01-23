back
The Blood Sport That Refuses To Die
Most popular in some southern Indian states, cockfighting is a traditional sport that even a ban couldn’t stop. ⚠️ TW: Some images can cause distress.
23/01/2022 4:27 PM
6 comments
Prabhu S.4 days
sadistic
Nimit S.5 days
It is our culture.
Manish D.6 days
Where do your ethics escape during chicken consumption,,,,,that doesn't cause distress? Does it?!!
Hervé F.6 days
It's a disgusting tradition where animals are hurt, can die just for the pleasure of some. people. Unfortunately, it's impossible to forbid that totally.
Brut India6 days
Police registered more than 2,200 cases in total against cockfight organisers and gamblers and seized about ₹30 lakh from their possession during raids conducted in Eluru Range. More here: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/2200-cases-booked-against-cockfight-organisers-in-eluru-range/article38284558.ece
Sourav D.6 days
It's part of Indian tribal culture. It is rampant in the tribal belt of West Bengal, Jharkhand etc.