The Boy Who Cried Chicken
A Thrilling Rescue Mission
What Happens When Pet Parents Get Covid-19?
This Intense Rescue Of A Parrot Will Cheer You Up
These Dog Collars Could Save Humans Too
When Two Vipers And A Cobra Fell In A Well
Woww u r showing this to the audience if child has lost hen
And u are hiding the killing of human childa by bombing and shelling and shooting, that cry does not matter?
A hen lost matters but a Kashmiri mother losing her child does not matter.
India n BJP has terrorism oriented mission
From last 1.5 year there is curfew and lock down in Jammu Kashmir
Millions of curse on goodi media
Why are they torturing this poor child ? 😕what amazing contrast there is between the radiant intelligence of a child and the feeble mentality of the average adult? Freud
HE IS ME.. 💗
kukra 😍😍🥺🥺🥺 ki bhalo baby ta dekho, 💜💜
So cute baby ♥️♥️♥️⚘⚘⚘
And drinking milk is so being kind to animals. These so called vegetarians are such a laughing stock.
Either go vegan or keep your advice to yourself.
Yes kfc was tasty, but this video made me sad & also guilty 😵,
Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !! Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ...
Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours.
(1) No direction required
(2) No hidden fees
(3) No fraud
Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Boy has feelings.....
yar how disgusting...you must return his hen...dnt cheat poor boy
All children are created this way, later they change under the influence of their surroundings, parents and religion.
Such a kind hearted child🥰
Then what the fuck happen are you just going to leave there like that motherfucker
Watch this
🥺🥺🥺
I was crying like this when I was 9 yrs old.bcz My dog was sold by some one still I miss him😭😭😭😥
ওয়াদির টি-টি বাচ্চা।
It's not chicken, it's called hen
This is called innocence 😇😇. Love u baby
This child's kindness is so lovely
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
161 comments
Pharmacist S.27 minutes
Woww u r showing this to the audience if child has lost hen And u are hiding the killing of human childa by bombing and shelling and shooting, that cry does not matter? A hen lost matters but a Kashmiri mother losing her child does not matter. India n BJP has terrorism oriented mission From last 1.5 year there is curfew and lock down in Jammu Kashmir Millions of curse on goodi media
Mervyn S.5 hours
Why are they torturing this poor child ? 😕what amazing contrast there is between the radiant intelligence of a child and the feeble mentality of the average adult? Freud
Ganesh R.6 hours
HE IS ME.. 💗
Sreya D.6 hours
kukra 😍😍🥺🥺🥺 ki bhalo baby ta dekho, 💜💜
Joghee N.6 hours
So cute baby ♥️♥️♥️⚘⚘⚘
Subhra C.8 hours
And drinking milk is so being kind to animals. These so called vegetarians are such a laughing stock. Either go vegan or keep your advice to yourself.
Bhumika S.9 hours
Yes kfc was tasty, but this video made me sad & also guilty 😵,
Ben Jackson9 hours
Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !! Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ... Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours. (1) No direction required (2) No hidden fees (3) No fraud Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Shubhankar K.9 hours
Boy has feelings.....
Mith D.9 hours
yar how disgusting...you must return his hen...dnt cheat poor boy
Karthik S.10 hours
All children are created this way, later they change under the influence of their surroundings, parents and religion.
Khing W.10 hours
Such a kind hearted child🥰
Jr J.10 hours
Then what the fuck happen are you just going to leave there like that motherfucker
SuvArna K.10 hours
Watch this
Prarthana R.10 hours
🥺🥺🥺
Samsul H.10 hours
I was crying like this when I was 9 yrs old.bcz My dog was sold by some one still I miss him😭😭😭😥
Wakar A.10 hours
ওয়াদির টি-টি বাচ্চা।
Shreyas K.11 hours
It's not chicken, it's called hen
Lamin Y.11 hours
This is called innocence 😇😇. Love u baby
Kamal U.11 hours
This child's kindness is so lovely