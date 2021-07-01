back

The Boy Who Cried Chicken

This 6-year-old's world came crashing down when he realised his chickens were going away forever...😔

01/07/2021 1:27 PM
  • 196.4K
  • 224

161 comments

  • Pharmacist S.
    27 minutes

    Woww u r showing this to the audience if child has lost hen And u are hiding the killing of human childa by bombing and shelling and shooting, that cry does not matter? A hen lost matters but a Kashmiri mother losing her child does not matter. India n BJP has terrorism oriented mission From last 1.5 year there is curfew and lock down in Jammu Kashmir Millions of curse on goodi media

  • Mervyn S.
    5 hours

    Why are they torturing this poor child ? 😕what amazing contrast there is between the radiant intelligence of a child and the feeble mentality of the average adult? Freud

  • Ganesh R.
    6 hours

    HE IS ME.. 💗

  • Sreya D.
    6 hours

    kukra 😍😍🥺🥺🥺 ki bhalo baby ta dekho, 💜💜

  • Joghee N.
    6 hours

    So cute baby ♥️♥️♥️⚘⚘⚘

  • Subhra C.
    8 hours

    And drinking milk is so being kind to animals. These so called vegetarians are such a laughing stock. Either go vegan or keep your advice to yourself.

  • Bhumika S.
    9 hours

    Yes kfc was tasty, but this video made me sad & also guilty 😵,

  • Shubhankar K.
    9 hours

    Boy has feelings.....

  • Mith D.
    9 hours

    yar how disgusting...you must return his hen...dnt cheat poor boy

  • Karthik S.
    10 hours

    All children are created this way, later they change under the influence of their surroundings, parents and religion.

  • Khing W.
    10 hours

    Such a kind hearted child🥰

  • Jr J.
    10 hours

    Then what the fuck happen are you just going to leave there like that motherfucker

  • SuvArna K.
    10 hours

    Watch this

  • Prarthana R.
    10 hours

    🥺🥺🥺

  • Samsul H.
    10 hours

    I was crying like this when I was 9 yrs old.bcz My dog ​​was sold by some one still I miss him😭😭😭😥

  • Wakar A.
    10 hours

    ওয়াদির টি-টি বাচ্চা।

  • Shreyas K.
    11 hours

    It's not chicken, it's called hen

  • Lamin Y.
    11 hours

    This is called innocence 😇😇. Love u baby

  • Kamal U.
    11 hours

    This child's kindness is so lovely