The Boy With 526 Teeth

This 7 year-old went to the hospital for an aching jaw. But what the doctors found was so much more than just toothache.

08/02/2019 12:46 PM
56 comments

  • Selva K.
    08/21/2019 03:14

    Very old news

  • Pradeep G.
    08/20/2019 09:37

    😲😲

  • Vinoth S.
    08/16/2019 23:52

    Even america does not have free schemes like india

  • Ahmed Q.
    08/16/2019 14:19

    The best part of the video was it was done free of cost

  • Abhishek S.
    08/16/2019 11:04

    Salute to doctors

  • Kiran K.
    08/15/2019 20:00

    😅 526

  • Anshul G.
    08/15/2019 14:50

    lowkey creepy

  • Selvi C.
    08/12/2019 18:55

    Applauds to the Drs

  • Sarita S.
    08/12/2019 06:45

    Tks Doctor

  • Sumedha M.
    08/10/2019 17:18

    massi see

  • Carolina R.
    08/09/2019 20:29

    Poor thing 😟 so glad they were able to help him ❤️

  • Bhim R.
    08/08/2019 07:41

    Tamilnadu Free medical scheme Thanks M. K &J. J🙏🙏🙏💪💪

  • Biltu M.
    08/07/2019 14:14

    Hospital name???

  • Fariha A.
    08/05/2019 23:43

    It’s called odontome

  • Madhusudhan M.
    08/05/2019 17:59

    Applauds to the Dr & A healthy feature the kid

  • Shreya C.
    08/05/2019 10:37

    Thx to the doctors!

  • Theresa J.
    08/05/2019 09:12

    .

  • Esha G.
    08/05/2019 09:06

    i was talking bout this child that day

  • Disko R.
    08/05/2019 05:58

    omg

  • Momo P.
    08/05/2019 03:30

    Yehi Indians ki khasiyat hai.....hum na chah kar bhi aisi strange records bana dete hai.😂