The Bride Who Got Trolled For Driving A Car

158 comments
Ian J.17/09/2021 19:24
Let me know what you think of https://smashoid.com/a-non-spicy-traditional-indian-wedding-2024
Aisyah F.16/09/2021 12:10
Come on .. there's nothing wrong ... She drove her husband back home ... not other men
Sasmita T.16/09/2021 11:18
More power to this newly Wed.. those who are trolling are mentally sick
Sanket B.16/09/2021 08:18
Apne desh mein logon ko dusro ki life mein bohot panchat rehta hai. Stop abusing and giving out useless opinions in personal matters of two individuals that dont concern you at all😒😒
Aadil S.16/09/2021 02:54
Tip my hat to you, man.
Pritam D.16/09/2021 02:49
Lots of love to the couple...god bless you... From India....
Manrose K.15/09/2021 22:49
Welldone! I don't feel anything wrong in it.... i like how husband gave respect to his wife's wish👍👍👍👍
Sharad S.15/09/2021 21:23
Excellent
Aqib B.15/09/2021 14:33
Turns out he is a criminal and a politician who duped many people. Jk police has registered a case against him.
Pranil R.15/09/2021 08:21
Why to troll, it's their decision and one must respect that
Anila S.15/09/2021 06:39
Great job.
Maheen K.15/09/2021 01:40
😂
Forrest T.14/09/2021 23:23
Unbelievable how backward and narrow minded some people are in this day and age! I drive, I open my own doors, I hold the door for others. I do whatever works for me.. that is called being independent. Capable and Able. Live and let live!!!
Raahjendiran R.14/09/2021 21:40
Be blessed,
Peace N.14/09/2021 20:18
I hear you sir, of course
Seema D.14/09/2021 18:14
No religion teaches girls to b in limits. Where is ur religion whn girls is raped, brutally murdered?
Kiran Y.14/09/2021 15:29
Bravo 🎯
Santhya P.14/09/2021 13:22
If people don’t put food on your table or pay your bills then don’t bother what they think about you. You do what works for you. We cannot entertain backward thinking in this day and age.
Michelle A.14/09/2021 12:18
I think it's a great different way of bedai drove herself is so cool 😎 I wish I could do that too but don't know how to drive 😁
Marja-Liisa S.14/09/2021 12:11
I can’t believe, that peoples in Kashmir are still so backwards. Where that come from ? Why so many men’s are afraid of equality between genders, educated and free women. Who gave you the right to control us and tell, what we can do and what we can’t. We are not your property or slaves. We are human being like any other, not more or less than any male.