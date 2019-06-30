back

The Changing Shades Of India’s Men In Blue

Team India sported orange jerseys when it battled England on Sunday. This was a very different colour from the one India has worn over the decades.

06/30/2019 2:57 AM
  • 462.0k
  • 83

Sports

70 comments

  • Subhashish B.
    07/28/2019 09:57

    Jersey se Kya hoga ..they have to play well if they want to be champions

  • Sanjay J.
    07/28/2019 00:26

    Best luck

  • Sanjay J.
    07/28/2019 00:26

    2003 2011 Fantastic

  • Praveen J.
    07/27/2019 17:48

    1992 the best.

  • Surendra S.
    07/26/2019 13:49

    2003 2011Best

  • Gayatri P.
    07/23/2019 18:11

    Bleed blue

  • Debabrata B.
    07/23/2019 14:23

    2003 jersy was the Best

  • Ravi P.
    07/23/2019 04:16

    1999 Best in jersey world cup

  • Chitaranjan P.
    07/22/2019 11:15

    A

  • Datta D.
    07/22/2019 05:09

    Shing is king

  • Suresh S.
    07/21/2019 18:31

    2011 super

  • Ram N.
    07/21/2019 15:30

    ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

  • Susanta D.
    07/20/2019 19:01

    This was incomplete without Goutam Gambhir.

  • Ravi D.
    07/20/2019 17:46

    2011yuvi

  • Asad A.
    07/19/2019 12:55

    1992 jersey was best

  • Rahul K.
    07/19/2019 09:45

    Or kuch nahi bacha tha color ke alawa ......inke pass

  • Prince R.
    07/18/2019 08:48

    2003 jersey was best of all👌👍

  • Benjamin B.
    07/18/2019 03:04

    Jay hind.

  • Shrinivas S.
    07/17/2019 04:56

    The best dress of Indian team in the world cup is of 1999 world cup it's truely amazing

  • Rakesh K.
    07/16/2019 15:43

    😍😍