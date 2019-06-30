The Changing Shades Of India’s Men In Blue

Team India sported orange jerseys when it battled England on Sunday. This was a very different colour from the one India has worn over the decades.
70 comments
Subhashish B.07/28/2019 09:57
Jersey se Kya hoga ..they have to play well if they want to be champions
Sanjay J.07/28/2019 00:26
Best luck
Sanjay J.07/28/2019 00:26
2003 2011 Fantastic
Praveen J.07/27/2019 17:48
1992 the best.
Surendra S.07/26/2019 13:49
2003 2011Best
Gayatri P.07/23/2019 18:11
Bleed blue
Debabrata B.07/23/2019 14:23
2003 jersy was the Best
Ravi P.07/23/2019 04:16
1999 Best in jersey world cup
Chitaranjan P.07/22/2019 11:15
A
Datta D.07/22/2019 05:09
Shing is king
Suresh S.07/21/2019 18:31
2011 super
Ram N.07/21/2019 15:30
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Susanta D.07/20/2019 19:01
This was incomplete without Goutam Gambhir.
Ravi D.07/20/2019 17:46
2011yuvi
Asad A.07/19/2019 12:55
1992 jersey was best
Rahul K.07/19/2019 09:45
Or kuch nahi bacha tha color ke alawa ......inke pass
Prince R.07/18/2019 08:48
2003 jersey was best of all👌👍
Benjamin B.07/18/2019 03:04
Jay hind.
Shrinivas S.07/17/2019 04:56
The best dress of Indian team in the world cup is of 1999 world cup it's truely amazing
Rakesh K.07/16/2019 15:43
😍😍