The Children In Danger During Covid
Scores of Indian children are going hungry or being pushed into hard labour during the Covid-19 pandemic, warn people working on the ground. And no, sharing that viral social media message about children up for adoption won't help them...
23/05/2021 5:27 AM
Hafeez K.4 days
Are angrejo Hindi me bola Karo taki aam janta ki samaj me aye
Yag G.5 days
Hopefuly adoption laws get reformed for non residend indians become easy to adop children to give better homes to these children.
Masood A.5 days
Yes Adoption n Donation s to right organization working towards such orphan children , is need of hour , it's Nation need in this pandemic year's ..
Rajesh S.5 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
StupidMe S.5 days
So sad, very unfortunate children
GuRi A.5 days
So unfortunate.
Subir R.6 days
Grim situation what NCPCR and State commisions are doing ???
Joy S.6 days
Heartbreaking 💔
Nalinie R.6 days
Sick people Very disturbing
Hoorain F.6 days
what about children of kashmir who are daily fired by pellet guns?
Seemana M.6 days
Mam can I have your number I'm really interested in doing so
Hervé F.6 days
Poverty is a difficulty for parents who can't feed or with hardly their children. It's necessary to think when you want to have one or several children. It's difficult for parents who have not money and i don't blame them because some parents do their best to help theirs children. No excuses for parents who give theirs children for sex. It's a fucking shame.
Rajesh S.6 days
Good afternoon sir India family 💗❤️🙏
Jagdish M.6 days
Why is Modi Responsible for all the deaths in India..!! 1) He didn't give approval for Foreign Vaccines...Today we have a shortage of vaccines. 2) He politicized Covid vaccines by rationing them and try to take mileage of vaccines. He made states beg for vaccines 3) He Evoked Disaster Management Act and made all covid related decisions centralized to earn all the credit for covid management. but today covid spread is far deep, so he wants to run away. 4) He didn't prepare for oxygen, medicines, ppe kits anything... 5) He allowed huge Election Rallies, He made Bengal Election in 8 Phases (EC in his pocket). He was not available to take important decisions and was busy in elections. 5) He allowed Kumbh Mela (A evil decision) to spread virus and kill 1000s of people 6) He was busy in the downfall of the opposition government using political fundings and central agencies, had no time for covid management 7) Now he is playing politics with the cost of covid vaccines (150rs for center and 400rs for states) why? Mr.Idiot, 150/dose is enough for the manufacturer... 8)) He didn't allow the state govt to take funds for covid management, he took all the funds in PM Cares and misused the fund in faulty types of equipment (didn't allow even audit) 9) He didn't use PM cares fund to make an oxygen plant...Just recently he ordered them, hence people are dying without oxygen. 10) Even after a double blow to the economy, he is using taxpayers money to built central vista using 20K crore..when the vaccine for all program requires 27K crore..Priorities??
Rookmin B.6 days
So very disturbing , why our own kind takes advantage instead of helping children who desperately needs guidance , encouragement and perseverance , to have a baby to do the job they , especially the parents , they should not have kids or gave them up for adoption but now no one is trusted , besides I feel those babies pains , which parents would do that ? And I am so sorry men who supposed to protect the children 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏oh god please look upon the children and guide them because they have no choice and is very innocent 😂🙏🙏🙏🕉🕉☮️☮️❤️❤️☯️😢😭😭😭
Satish S.6 days
EDUCATE ourselves AND SOCIETY ALSO NEXT GENERATION about THE CRUELTY OF some CRIMINALS CULPRITS Terrorists Mullahs gangs Drug traffickers love jihadists dawood gangs fake farmers FROM INDIAN political history.
Tiwari D.6 days
Modi must answer to this
Rohit N.6 days
"Because these children have nobody to look after them.. Right!? Wrong! Lord Almighty Our Saviour is there to protect them after they're sexually assaulted for their basic needs and fundamental rights!
Brut India21/05/2021 15:04
Experts also warn that serious attention needs to be paid to the emotional health of children dealing with grief from the loss of loved ones in the pandemic: https://lifestyle.livemint.com/news/big-story/the-children-left-behind-by-covid19-111620927225636.html