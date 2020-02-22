back

The Cinema In Sanjay Mishra's Blood

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra spoke to Brut about his love for films, acting and Shah Rukh Khan. 🎬

02/22/2020 4:57 AM
  • 195.4k
  • 20

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. The Cinema In Sanjay Mishra's Blood

  2. Saif Ali Khan Is Worried About The Impending Doom

  3. The Mumbai Dancers Who Won America’s Got Talent

  4. Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India

  5. Milind Soman: The Happy Husband

  6. Saif Ali Khan On Netflix, Choice Of Roles

18 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab is scheduled to release on March 6 2020: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/life-beyond-movie-posters-real-struggle-sanjay-mishra-kaamyaab-6276410/

  • Helma L.
    2 days

    You are better than them.

  • Abdul H.
    2 days

    Lots of love for you man

  • Amit V.
    2 days

    Koi abh dekhta he kya use

  • Rizwan J.
    3 days

    First thing that comes to my mind when I see Sanjay Mishra: Chandragupt Sir, Art Teacher, Hip Hip Hurray - 1998-2001❤️

  • Rizwanul A.
    3 days

    Only his own kind - Legend

  • Rachit S.
    3 days

    Debuted in 1995 khan starrer, now working in a khan presented production after 15 years. 1995 to 2020 = 15 years... Achchha 🤦🏻‍♂️ Also in 2006 he left Bollywood?! Lol, he did many movies since 2005 to 2009 I don't know where he left😅 Dhondu... Just Chill! 🤣

  • Santosh A.
    3 days

    Yaar tumari acting gajab hey

  • Aatif R.
    3 days

    Love you man.....dhonduu just chilll 🤣🤣

  • Sachin G.
    3 days

    One of the fantastic character actor of Indian cinema! ❤️

  • Daibi M.
    3 days

    Sanjay mishra sir

  • Daibi M.
    3 days

    We love you sir

  • Mudassir S.
    3 days

    Just chill

  • Brind B.
    3 days

    Adbhut

  • Shaurya N.
    3 days

    dhondu

  • Kannaki S.
    3 days

    He is old so kick him out. Give chance for younger generation and not hypocrites like him promoting his son and daughter into Bollywood and become Ambani s friend. Typical hypocrites.

  • Sanchita S.
    3 days

    Very good actor

  • Ravi M.
    3 days

    🙏🙏