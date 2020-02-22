The Cinema In Sanjay Mishra's Blood
Saif Ali Khan Is Worried About The Impending Doom
The Mumbai Dancers Who Won America’s Got Talent
Why Parasite Director Wants To Visit India
Milind Soman: The Happy Husband
Saif Ali Khan On Netflix, Choice Of Roles
Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab is scheduled to release on March 6 2020:
https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/life-beyond-movie-posters-real-struggle-sanjay-mishra-kaamyaab-6276410/
You are better than them.
Lots of love for you man
Koi abh dekhta he kya use
First thing that comes to my mind when I see Sanjay Mishra:
Chandragupt Sir, Art Teacher, Hip Hip Hurray - 1998-2001❤️
Only his own kind - Legend
Debuted in 1995 khan starrer, now working in a khan presented production after 15 years.
1995 to 2020 = 15 years... Achchha 🤦🏻♂️
Also in 2006 he left Bollywood?!
Lol, he did many movies since 2005 to 2009
I don't know where he left😅
Dhondu... Just Chill! 🤣
Yaar tumari acting gajab hey
Love you man.....dhonduu just chilll 🤣🤣
One of the fantastic character actor of Indian cinema! ❤️
Sanjay mishra sir
We love you sir
Just chill
Adbhut
dhondu
He is old so kick him out. Give chance for younger generation and not hypocrites like him promoting his son and daughter into Bollywood and become Ambani s friend. Typical hypocrites.
Very good actor
🙏🙏
18 comments
Brut Indiaa day
Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab is scheduled to release on March 6 2020: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/life-beyond-movie-posters-real-struggle-sanjay-mishra-kaamyaab-6276410/
Helma L.2 days
You are better than them.
Abdul H.2 days
Lots of love for you man
Amit V.2 days
Koi abh dekhta he kya use
Rizwan J.3 days
First thing that comes to my mind when I see Sanjay Mishra: Chandragupt Sir, Art Teacher, Hip Hip Hurray - 1998-2001❤️
Rizwanul A.3 days
Only his own kind - Legend
Rachit S.3 days
Debuted in 1995 khan starrer, now working in a khan presented production after 15 years. 1995 to 2020 = 15 years... Achchha 🤦🏻♂️ Also in 2006 he left Bollywood?! Lol, he did many movies since 2005 to 2009 I don't know where he left😅 Dhondu... Just Chill! 🤣
Santosh A.3 days
Yaar tumari acting gajab hey
Aatif R.3 days
Love you man.....dhonduu just chilll 🤣🤣
Sachin G.3 days
One of the fantastic character actor of Indian cinema! ❤️
Daibi M.3 days
Sanjay mishra sir
Daibi M.3 days
We love you sir
Mudassir S.3 days
Just chill
Brind B.3 days
Adbhut
Shaurya N.3 days
dhondu
Kannaki S.3 days
He is old so kick him out. Give chance for younger generation and not hypocrites like him promoting his son and daughter into Bollywood and become Ambani s friend. Typical hypocrites.
Sanchita S.3 days
Very good actor
Ravi M.3 days
🙏🙏