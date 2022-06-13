The cinematic journey of Brijendra Kala
“Never had I ever thought I would be able to go to this magical world.” Actor Brijendra Kala recounts his journey through the world of theatre and cinema.
You will like also
Sai Pallavi on The Kashmir Files and anti-minority violence
This remark by Sai Pallavi was too controversial for many north Indians.
These Indians were jailed for social media posts
This Marathi actress has spent more than a month in jail for criticising a senior politician.
Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai Home
For the first time ever Shilpa Shetty invited a film crew to her home. 😱 Watch her talk about eating habits, guess internet slang and show us around her Spanish-inspired living room. #BrutSauce
Alexa, play Pasoori
The Pasoori wave washed over Indian kitchens, living rooms, and streets. Here's a glimpse.
The man behind Chaand Baaliyan
If you cannot stop humming Chaand Baaliyan, it's all because of this guy...
The Understated Wisdom Of Sushant Singh Rajput
“The biggest lie was… money plus recognition is equal to happiness.” Back in 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput shared his life story with a group of students at IIT Bombay. He was clearly more than just a talented actor. Thank you, Avenues SJMSOM, IIT Bombay, for the footage.
The cinematic journey of Brijendra Kala
“Never had I ever thought I would be able to go to this magical world.” Actor Brijendra Kala recounts his journey through the world of theatre and cinema.
The Kumar Sanu of Bihar
Can you differentiate this brick kiln worker's voice from Kumar Sanu's? 👀
Disha Patani: The Pilot Aspirant Who Found Her Wings In Films
She wanted to fly fighter planes. But soon after stepping out of her small town, she got hurled into a whole different orbit. She turns 29 today.
Mahima Chaudhry and her battle with cancer
“You are my hero.” Anupam Kher told teary-eyed Mahima Chaudhry as she spoke about her battle with cancer.
Sonam And Kareena Talk About Sexuality
On Sonam Kapoor’s 34 birthday, here is the actor talking about changing society. The video is courtesy of Ishq FM.
From A Marvel Fan To A Marvel Superhero
Did you know Iman Vellani got the role of Ms. Marvel because of a WhatsApp forward? In an exclusive interview, the actor opened up about her show, Ms. Marvel, which is streaming now on Disney+Hotstar. #MsMarvel This video has been produced in partnership with a brand