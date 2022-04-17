back
The comedian’s life beyond comedy
In his 30s, stand-up comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia decided to risk it all and gave up his well-paying job to make people laugh. 🎥: Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
17/04/2022 5:27 AM
- 71.4K
- 308
- 11
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
7 comments
Deepak S.a day
Absolutely boring 😡😡😡
Shubham S.3 days
Vijay malya lgta hai
Bhadursinh R.3 days
Uiyo
Brut India5 days
This stand-up comedian too risked it all and gave up a flourishing business for comedy. He explains why:
Ashish S.5 days
Wow bhaiya... Chaa gaye. Ek. Dum thaaa thaaa video...
Vishal T.5 days
it is never too late…but of course nothing is available automatically 😊
Mj M.6 days
He look 50