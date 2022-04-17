back

The comedian’s life beyond comedy

In his 30s, stand-up comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia decided to risk it all and gave up his well-paying job to make people laugh. 🎥: Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

17/04/2022 5:27 AM
  • 71.4K
  • 11

7 comments

  • Deepak S.
    a day

    Absolutely boring 😡😡😡

  • Shubham S.
    3 days

    Vijay malya lgta hai

  • Bhadursinh R.
    3 days

    Uiyo

  • Brut India
    5 days

    This stand-up comedian too risked it all and gave up a flourishing business for comedy. He explains why:

  • Ashish S.
    5 days

    Wow bhaiya... Chaa gaye. Ek. Dum thaaa thaaa video...

  • Vishal T.
    5 days

    it is never too late…but of course nothing is available automatically 😊

  • Mj M.
    6 days

    He look 50

