The Controversial Life And Death Of Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death on 1st September has cast doubt over the future of separatist politics in Kashmir. The political leader would have turned 91 this week...
30/09/2021 6:28 PM
Naeem A.a day
Duniya k insaniat se geri hoi badtameez log aj tak mai ne india k elawa nahi deke.
Kashif J.6 days
Indian media research is even poorer than ne , its not "masoodi" its "Moudodi".... His mentor name was "Moudoodi" Plz do a little work before presenting someone's life
Danish C.06/10/2021 16:09
He is the Father of Kashmiri's .Today , he is not with us But his slogan will remain in our hearts "Hum Pakistani hain Pakistan hmara hai" ✊✊✊
Sumesh M.06/10/2021 15:35
Terrorist death⚰💀
Maharaj K.06/10/2021 15:13
Khoob loota bharat ko
Kenan W.06/10/2021 12:36
The hero of Kashmiri freedom struggle. who will be remembered forever. He has definitely inspired his fellow Kashmiris as well as others struggling like them to one day acheive freedom from their oppressors
Subhash C.05/10/2021 15:18
Kashmir is internal n integral part of India, no question of Army moving out nor India budge to any one.
Rohish K.05/10/2021 09:47
Good he died. Total wastage
Shital M.05/10/2021 07:12
jeyse uska bapka hay j&k.hindu ko marbaya ponditoko beghar kiya .
Fahad S.04/10/2021 22:00
Kashmir bane ga Pakistan 🇵🇰 Inshallah one day it will be free .
Anil C.04/10/2021 13:20
La la... Lalalaaaaa
Vikrant S.04/10/2021 12:29
Ekdin mar jayega kutte ki maut, jag mei sab kahenge mar gaya mc.
Hrithik K.04/10/2021 08:15
Maybe they have a misconception about j&k most of them are brainwashed like that recent interviewed kid from Pakistan 🤧
Chinmay S.03/10/2021 14:10
Can Brut India stop making videos to glorify separatists ? Else please remove India from your name. You are a shame!!
Hiralal P.03/10/2021 10:39
SYED ALI SHAH GILANI passed away peacefully, he was a nightmare for establishedment, he was kept under house arrest for 12 years because he was demanding a separate State of Jumm and KASHMIR, he left behind a legacy of warriors three MUSKETEERS..MEHBUBA MUKTI, FARRUKH ABDULLAH and OMAR ABDULLAH who have been exploiting the Economy of Juumy and KASHMIR for years till recent abrogation of Juumu and KASHMIR Article 370.
Muhammad C.02/10/2021 21:31
A true spokesperson of people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.A great Laeder indeed.His efforts bore fruits one day IN SHA ALLAH.
Mubashir K.02/10/2021 19:38
Sher ki ik din ki zindagi gidar ki 100 sal ki zindagi sa behtar hai Allah may rest his soul in jannat
Dhiman B.02/10/2021 17:46
Bhosdiwale chachaa 🖕
Praveen D.02/10/2021 16:45
Jihadiyo ko political leader ni kehte...dimakh hai wo bhopdika desh me...
Ponsaravanan02/10/2021 14:58
He gave stones in hands of Innocent kashmiri children but gave Education & Luxurious life to his own children ..!!