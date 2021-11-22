back
The Couple Who Sold Tea To Travel The World
The Kochi tea seller, who travelled the world selling tea with his wife, passed away. And this is their inspirational story.
22/11/2021 2:27 PM
- 61.9K
- 950
- 42
33 comments
Yendamuri S.an hour
He died 🙏 so sad
Deepika B.4 hours
One of the most effective and happier ways of living life is to spend money on travel.
Abhishek G.4 hours
Great story
Avinash S.6 hours
Just wowww
Balmuri K.9 hours
A life worthy of praise. May his soul rest in peace. ❤️
Zain K.11 hours
has gone around the world, now he is gone leaving the world. This is our final destination.... fame money status nothing is of use apart from what good deeds we leave here....
Hervé F.12 hours
Inspiring couple. They live their life as they want and they make their dream come true. May he rests in peace 🙏
Mukul G.15 hours
absolute inspiration.......knew abt him from a long time......very sad to hear this........may his soul RIP
Satya S.15 hours
🙏🙏
Adnan H.17 hours
May his soul rest in peace 💐🕊️
Alka C.17 hours
Very inspiring
Aqsa N.18 hours
Beautiful ❤️
Lohkare V.18 hours
OM Shanti...🙏🏻
Kamla H.20 hours
I admire both of them
Neeta A.a day
Om shanti 🙏God give courage to his wife to bear the loss
Jack J.a day
Shabana H.a day
May his soul rest in peace Ameen. May Allah give strength to his better half and to his family Ameen.
Shrishti N.a day
How is his wife know ....was shocked to seee this
Anu R.a day
So sad🙏🙏may his soul rest in peace.. god give strength to his family. 🙏
Sudip D.a day
truly an inspiring life well led ...RIP