The Couple Who Sold Tea To Travel The World

The Kochi tea seller, who travelled the world selling tea with his wife, passed away. And this is their inspirational story.

22/11/2021 2:27 PM
33 comments

  • Yendamuri S.
    an hour

    He died 🙏 so sad

  • Deepika B.
    4 hours

    One of the most effective and happier ways of living life is to spend money on travel.

  • Abhishek G.
    4 hours

    Great story

  • Avinash S.
    6 hours

    Just wowww

  • Balmuri K.
    9 hours

    A life worthy of praise. May his soul rest in peace. ❤️

  • Zain K.
    11 hours

    has gone around the world, now he is gone leaving the world. This is our final destination.... fame money status nothing is of use apart from what good deeds we leave here....

  • Hervé F.
    12 hours

    Inspiring couple. They live their life as they want and they make their dream come true. May he rests in peace 🙏

  • Mukul G.
    15 hours

    absolute inspiration.......knew abt him from a long time......very sad to hear this........may his soul RIP

  • Satya S.
    15 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Adnan H.
    17 hours

    May his soul rest in peace 💐🕊️

  • Alka C.
    17 hours

    Very inspiring

  • Aqsa N.
    18 hours

    Beautiful ❤️

  • Lohkare V.
    18 hours

    OM Shanti...🙏🏻

  • Kamla H.
    20 hours

    I admire both of them

  • Neeta A.
    a day

    Om shanti 🙏God give courage to his wife to bear the loss

  • Jack J.
    a day

  • Shabana H.
    a day

    May his soul rest in peace Ameen. May Allah give strength to his better half and to his family Ameen.

  • Shrishti N.
    a day

    How is his wife know ....was shocked to seee this

  • Anu R.
    a day

    So sad🙏🙏may his soul rest in peace.. god give strength to his family. 🙏

  • Sudip D.
    a day

    truly an inspiring life well led ...RIP

