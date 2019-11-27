back

The Cow In The Clothing Store

This cow goes to a garment store every day. Not bought anything yet.

159 comments

  • Aamir A.
    5 days

    Bjp in power becoz of Cow ....bjp in power becoz of cowdung

  • Sadiqa M.
    6 days

    Bhagwan padhere hai.....Seva Karo mewa khaao.

  • Farhin
    12/10/2019 15:45

    That's a bull not a cow 🤦‍♀

  • Sonal A.
    12/10/2019 09:51

    Absolutely ridiculous

  • Arun N.
    12/10/2019 03:01

    But that's not a cow lol

  • Dimpy D.
    12/08/2019 13:12

    Aaawww so sweet

  • Bro A.
    12/07/2019 01:03

    I guess thats why India is called the country of adverse Diversity...

  • Jennifer W.
    12/06/2019 23:29

    I have so many cow videos popping up on fb now haha

  • Ahmad A.
    12/06/2019 07:56

    Rapist country even doing with animals

  • Pri P.
    12/06/2019 02:17

    hahah

  • Baron V.
    12/05/2019 19:10

    Exact reason the cities of India will never be clean

  • Sayeed B.
    12/05/2019 16:22

    Chutiapanti

  • Arjun G.
    12/05/2019 04:44

    What is the name of cow bro

  • Praveen K.
    12/04/2019 02:37

    Nice

  • Najum S.
    12/03/2019 19:08

    Good to see respect for animals more than humans

  • Aniket S.
    12/03/2019 07:48

    ayeee bete 😍😍

  • Karan S.
    12/03/2019 07:37

    दुकान का अशली मालिक यही है

  • Rohit S.
    12/02/2019 10:35

    Haha

  • Heartlocker P.
    12/02/2019 04:54

    gai hamrii mata he hamko kuch nai ata he 😂

  • Salman K.
    12/01/2019 15:13

    Make Beaf kababs of it its testy 😋😋😋 yummy