The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest
A BJP MLA’s son and his aides got comedian Munawar Faruqui and four others arrested in Indore. But according to audience members, the comedian had not even begun the set for which they accused him of hurting religious sentiments. 🤔
13/01/2021 1:27 PM
419 comments
Shetty N.2 hours
Just report & block stay away
Afsar H.2 hours
If you yave power then you are law and police both
Akshay M.2 hours
Mindless and unnecessary scene created !!!.... Just waste of time .....
Yash S.3 hours
।।जय श्री राम।।
Harshika S.3 hours
also believe "gustakhe rasool ki saza sar tan se juda" 😂
Mayank P.3 hours
Watch "sita in blues" on Netflix.
Shashank N.4 hours
Tolerance is a two way street. We all saw how tolerant some people were in different parts of the world as far as India, after somethings unfurled in France. Nobody talked about the beheading, but everybody justified it. India is more tolerant than the whole of IOC combined. BJP goons are morons. But my question is what if some stand up comedian cracks joke on Prophet? We'll see how tolerant people will be then? Stop being hypocrites. The entire concept of Islamic terrorism revolves around intolerance towards other religion. If radical Hinduism is a thing, so is radical Islam and I'm sorry to say that the later is leading the race by far.
Abu K.4 hours
Chutiye why u mocking Hindu gods ??? Becuz of people like u, other religion fanatics gets chance to bad mouth muslims And Islam, u must apologise from Heart and not just because of law fear.. u fool
Ayekpam M.4 hours
Oh my god...these people are incorrigible ... really worried about where our country is headed
Samrat R.4 hours
So what..?? Jus because you made fun of Islam, burqas, etc it doesn't mean you are qualified to make fun others belief... Grow up buddy fekularism ka expiry date bahut paas mei hi hey...
Amit C.4 hours
you have show date wrong that is 2020.... Tell him try a joke on Prophets then let's see there is a case or his head is beheaded .... So keep your concern with your self ... Hindus are getting strong and waking up so no one can make fun of their religion and sentiments.... I will make sure I case an FIR on you too so that you don't spread fake news
Saurabh T.5 hours
Like always...whataboutism.
Satyajit D.5 hours
Fuck you Brut prostitute....
Himanshu J.6 hours
Making fun of Hindu Gods... Just to make laugh...what an excuse.. You simply hurting us.. Still not believe how those craps sitting in audience can laugh... While he was using faul language for our God's.. This man needs to understand..how to respect others religion too...
Mahi K.7 hours
You can literally see how frustrated that bjp hindu punk was when they were reasoning with him. He knows that hindus can't win in rationality so best thing to do is turn to violence. Thats why we see hindus jumping to intolerance every time.
Ghulam S.8 hours
So much for the world's largest democracy.
Ahmar K.8 hours
neta banna hai is laudu ko 🤣🤣🤣jald hi bjp se chunau ladhega 😂
Harsh A.9 hours
dont worry guys now he knows and other knows too , if they gonna try to make fun of our gods in future ... or will what will b the consequences 🔥
Anurag M.9 hours
with another of its misleading videos trying to protect the routine offender Munawar. This is not the first time he has done something like this. In any case religion is a very sensitive issue. It may not be for some but that doesn't mean that they should try to push their narrative on behalf of everyone.
Adi R.10 hours
Bhokh main jha