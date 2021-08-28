The CV of Suresh Raina

How Avani Lekhara Reached The Top
People like him should banned from cricket, they prefer just making money than representing their country. He can play domestic cricket because he is talented but he should not be allowed to play the IPL. IPL should only be for players who are either representing India or have the potential to represent India, like youngsters... It definitely should not be allowed to players who despite being fit and choosing not to represent India at the national level
Dabangai Ya Gundagardi
Raina spills stories from his life in his new book - Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me.
https://penguin.co.in/book/believe/
3 comments
Sherry S.3 days
Guru G.4 days
Brut India5 days
Raina spills stories from his life in his new book - Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me. https://penguin.co.in/book/believe/