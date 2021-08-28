back

The CV of Suresh Raina

From being bullied in school to scoring centuries on the pitch... Suresh Raina speaks about his cricketing life and its highs and lows. 🏏

28/08/2021 2:57 PM
3 comments

  • Sherry S.
    3 days

    People like him should banned from cricket, they prefer just making money than representing their country. He can play domestic cricket because he is talented but he should not be allowed to play the IPL. IPL should only be for players who are either representing India or have the potential to represent India, like youngsters... It definitely should not be allowed to players who despite being fit and choosing not to represent India at the national level

  • Guru G.
    4 days

    Dabangai Ya Gundagardi

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Raina spills stories from his life in his new book - Believe: What Life and Cricket Taught Me. https://penguin.co.in/book/believe/