back
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
They were reality TV stars. Today, they have no shows, no income. Meet Teenagers Crew INDIA, one of Mumbai's most famous dance troupes.
03/11/2020 12:32 PMupdated: 03/11/2020 12:34 PM
- 48.5K
- 443
- 6
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
5 comments
Amita B.4 days
... besides dancing .. they have to do something else for surviving..
Dinga S.4 days
That's why we don't dance.
Ray A.4 days
I was there in one of the groups, did few shows but it doesn't help you to survive. Always tension
Griffon G.4 days
Follow your dreams but also have some degree handy to eatn money for your stomach
Brut India4 days
How Indian troupes are making their way through life by dancing on the world's biggest stages: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/how-indian-street-kids-are-dancing-their-way-to-a-better-life/articleshow/78968341.cms