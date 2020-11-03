back

The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

They were reality TV stars. Today, they have no shows, no income. Meet Teenagers Crew INDIA, one of Mumbai's most famous dance troupes.

03/11/2020 12:32 PMupdated: 03/11/2020 12:34 PM
  • 48.5K
  • 6

Portraits

  1. 2:20

    Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

  2. 3:44

    Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

  3. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  4. 3:53

    Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

  5. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  6. 3:22

    When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals

5 comments

  • Amita B.
    4 days

    ... besides dancing .. they have to do something else for surviving..

  • Dinga S.
    4 days

    That's why we don't dance.

  • Ray A.
    4 days

    I was there in one of the groups, did few shows but it doesn't help you to survive. Always tension

  • Griffon G.
    4 days

    Follow your dreams but also have some degree handy to eatn money for your stomach

  • Brut India
    4 days

    How Indian troupes are making their way through life by dancing on the world's biggest stages: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/how-indian-street-kids-are-dancing-their-way-to-a-better-life/articleshow/78968341.cms

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.