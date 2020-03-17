back
The DIY Mask: Here's How It's Done
Learn to make your own mask. All you need is a clean handkerchief. Thanks to Suba's Samayalarai (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXSb_XXtwtkEmDcU46Fu6A) for the video.
03/17/2020 1:30 PMupdated: 03/17/2020 2:25 PM
70 comments
Mayur M.41 minutes
Anushree G.an hour
Waz N.an hour
Barun A.an hour
I think such videos shouldn't be circulated now. Such DIY mask neither have standardization nor are they effective against the ongoing epidemic. All it may do is lulling people in false sense of security n actually make them prone it. Especially when the video does not show ways to handle the mask after use. That is very essential.
A.k. B.2 hours
Good innovation at the time of scarcity in the market.
Kalyan C.3 hours
Appreciate but there willbe lot of suffocation....but good idea ...thanks
Upasana M.3 hours
Shangwar B.3 hours
First of all why people are stocking Mask? Are they infected? Masks specially N95s are meant for those who are already infected. They have to wear so that they don't infect others around them. It's also required for medical personnels n health care providers when handling the infected person as safety measure. No matter how many masks you haul up or use if the virus is still present amongst other people it's still a threat. So everyone must practice the simple preventive n precautionary measures advice by health experts..
Sindurita S.4 hours
Ab market se rumaal b gayab hone wale hai😡😂😂😂😂
Mohammed A.4 hours
I think to much tight so many layers and suffocation will be there un comfortable for older age and children.. those who can effort at this time for them it's good..
Sanjeetha N.4 hours
JR S.4 hours
Make sure you can breathe properly With such much folds of protection
Krina T.4 hours
Mitalee P.5 hours
This mask will cover ur nose and mouth but won't protect u from virus . As it's not sterile bcoz u r touching d cloth repeatedly .. so won't solve d purpose.
Bhimu K.5 hours
Kanav S.5 hours
Necessity is the mother of invention..!
Minu D.5 hours
Thank you, good idea
Devika R.5 hours
France running out of masks you say? 😊
Prachi P.5 hours
Jambulingam A.5 hours
Yes, it can be used in urgency