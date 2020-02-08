The DMs That Make Female Influencers Cringe

Spoorthy And Sindhur: A Love Story
Pavan K.2 days
Online platforms are just an easy way to earn money and fame First, you dig the hole and when you fall in it start crying It's like discussing malaria with mosquitos
Gurleen K.3 days
Its so heart cringing. So sorry that you guys went through this.
Joanne J.3 days
Trust who ? ... If you are talking about understanding who is fake or not .. I think you should know ..never doubt a woman's intution and ability to investigate. They are more correct than any science can ever prove when it comes to understanding the perversion of men ...... It's NOT people like us .. BUT people like you who live in a hollow male pride that are sick. INFACT .... You have just proven the point that has raised by posting your comment... Thank you, for proving it right ..
Anupreet K.3 days
Trolling and giving death, rape threats is favorite timepass of internet trolls
Dhaval V.3 days
So you guys just trusted them only listening to them?? Didn't you guys asked for some proof? So according to u "janta apni velli aur chutiya hai?"
Guru M.3 days
These comics are influencers????
IJitender R.3 days
I thought DM means district magistrate 😂
A A.3 days
Abusing is wrong. But making abusive content is also not correct. If you can use cuss words in public then i feel its ok to to use on you. Thats freedom of expression.
Prabhat S.3 days
We condemn those perverts filth ur DMs that's sickening.. whoever it is. But what about your double standards and who made u influencer public figure.. Championed by kudos😆
Rajeshwari M.3 days
There should he strict action against them...online abuse should be considered the same as physical abuse cause they are leaving the same psychological issue. This is not a laughing matter. I am with the people who are brining this change & stand against online abuse.
David B.3 days
Well they are hindu and they have privilege to do this in their hindu country. I don't think anyone in this country can punish them
Nikesh M.4 days
Kisike pass agar Asey kisi type ki call girl ya escort ka contact hai toh muje personally messege karo item ki saat sex karney ka acha cash duga
Kanwarjit S.4 days
Saribat gol mol Kuch nhi samajh ata Kya batcheet
Maryam Y.4 days
Hi dearest don't bother about such kind of stupid people who don't have courage to have healthy discussions n to say wrong to what is wrong but to behave stupidly to stop ur efforts towards positivity. Because all that matter is if u r spreading hope and positivity to a few people only that would matters much more than those so many people who have no acceptance to positive change. For many people efforts u guys r doing matters alot
Swetha. S.4 days
https://youtu.be/Mk68KSPzfgE
Vini S.4 days
Tum log har jagha bith ke hago ge or koi kuch bolo bhi na sab ko bolne ka adikhar hai
Vicky Y.4 days
Ha to she says the same in the name of freedom of Speech
Chaithu R.5 days
Stop calling yourselves a influencers... don't brag with that tagline....no real models would do that....
Sudhanshu G.5 days
I don’t know about those 2 but this Malika dua is no influencer . She uses her freedom as an artist use vulgar words says very nonsensical things. In the name of comedy she just throw trash to the public. Why do you think public is going to tolerate.....
Abhinita D.5 days
Not only to influencer. It happens to almst all the girls.i dnt know about othr countries but yes indian girls too face almst evry day. Frm pple you hv nver spoken or frm some whom u thought to be dffrnt frm such .pple.