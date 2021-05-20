back
The Doctor Who Got Booked For Not Wearing A Mask
CCTV footage from a supermarket in Mangaluru went viral after a doctor was caught insisting he didn't need to wear a mask. Was he right?
20/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 115.4K
- 401
- 50
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
44 comments
Monjusree C.22 minutes
The doctor needs third degree.
Fate G.27 minutes
Regardless, if you have recovered or not! How does one distinguish between the recovered covid patients and one who are just careless wandering around without a mask?
Retta D.33 minutes
Doesn't he realise he can get Covid again 🤦🤦🤦 even folks who took vaccine are getting it...🙄🙄🙄
Sweij K.an hour
How did he become doctor?? The university he has graduated from,should be under custody as well🤣🤣🤣🤣
Alina A.an hour
I think the doctor Is under pressure that's why....🤭🤭🤭
Sathish K.3 hours
stupid arrogant doctor! what if he wears a mask? will he die? There are many uneducated people who see a doctor insisting he does not have to wear a mask. What do you think they will infer from this? Educated people like this should be locked up for at least a week. That includes Amit Shah and others.
Marja-Liisa S.3 hours
No wonder, why the virus has spread so much in India, if there is doctors like that.
Hitesh M.4 hours
Even doctors have had too much of this nonsense. His only fault though, he should have silently followed the crowd and not argued. There is no use to speak the truth when people are so against it.
Neeharika V.4 hours
Glad some one filed a case
Mohammad A.4 hours
like my page for daily base news @1pm
Rohit G.5 hours
I am with the doctor.
Sudarshan S.5 hours
Little girl telling people not to wear masks😮 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2857232741260967&id=100009228082526
Arpita N.5 hours
Sick people
Sandesh K.5 hours
Indian version of 😆
Prabhjot S.5 hours
“Pade likhe unpadd” for people like him , they shud be kept in quarantine till the time covid doesn’t end . They are the real super spreaders.
Hervé F.5 hours
Shame on him. If he doesn't want to wear a mask, don't go in the Shop. You are in a place, Respect the rules of this place. I can't believe he is a doctor of the Health. He is a doctor of madness 🙄
Mohd Z.6 hours
Educated fools
Nisha K.6 hours
Must be a quack .quacks are all around the place claiming to be docs..smarter than a doc!?!$#
Lallien S.6 hours
Wearing mask you don't breath very less oxygen
Kaustuv H.6 hours
Punch him in his face.