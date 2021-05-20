back

The Doctor Who Got Booked For Not Wearing A Mask

CCTV footage from a supermarket in Mangaluru went viral after a doctor was caught insisting he didn't need to wear a mask. Was he right?

20/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 115.4K
  • 50

44 comments

  • Monjusree C.
    22 minutes

    The doctor needs third degree.

  • Fate G.
    27 minutes

    Regardless, if you have recovered or not! How does one distinguish between the recovered covid patients and one who are just careless wandering around without a mask?

  • Retta D.
    33 minutes

    Doesn't he realise he can get Covid again 🤦🤦🤦 even folks who took vaccine are getting it...🙄🙄🙄

  • Sweij K.
    an hour

    How did he become doctor?? The university he has graduated from,should be under custody as well🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Alina A.
    an hour

    I think the doctor Is under pressure that's why....🤭🤭🤭

  • Sathish K.
    3 hours

    stupid arrogant doctor! what if he wears a mask? will he die? There are many uneducated people who see a doctor insisting he does not have to wear a mask. What do you think they will infer from this? Educated people like this should be locked up for at least a week. That includes Amit Shah and others.

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    3 hours

    No wonder, why the virus has spread so much in India, if there is doctors like that.

  • Hitesh M.
    4 hours

    Even doctors have had too much of this nonsense. His only fault though, he should have silently followed the crowd and not argued. There is no use to speak the truth when people are so against it.

  • Neeharika V.
    4 hours

    Glad some one filed a case

  • Mohammad A.
    4 hours

    like my page for daily base news @1pm

  • Rohit G.
    5 hours

    I am with the doctor.

  • Sudarshan S.
    5 hours

    Little girl telling people not to wear masks😮 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2857232741260967&id=100009228082526

  • Arpita N.
    5 hours

    Sick people

  • Sandesh K.
    5 hours

    Indian version of 😆

  • Prabhjot S.
    5 hours

    “Pade likhe unpadd” for people like him , they shud be kept in quarantine till the time covid doesn’t end . They are the real super spreaders.

  • Hervé F.
    5 hours

    Shame on him. If he doesn't want to wear a mask, don't go in the Shop. You are in a place, Respect the rules of this place. I can't believe he is a doctor of the Health. He is a doctor of madness 🙄

  • Mohd Z.
    6 hours

    Educated fools

  • Nisha K.
    6 hours

    Must be a quack .quacks are all around the place claiming to be docs..smarter than a doc!?!$#

  • Lallien S.
    6 hours

    Wearing mask you don't breath very less oxygen

  • Kaustuv H.
    6 hours

    Punch him in his face.

