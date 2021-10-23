back

The Evolution Of Mumbai's Party Scene

From jazz bars to private clubs, the way the rich and the famous party in Mumbai has changed over the decades. Here's an insight into their glamorous nightlife... ✨

23/10/2021 4:27 PM
  • 160.3K
  • 14

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  3. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

  4. 5:13

    Sushmita Sen: The Woman Who Never Tried To Fit In

  5. 6:28

    Mimicking Kangana Ranaut Feat. Saloni Gaur

  6. 1:49

    Grandson Films His Grandpa Eating Forbidden Food

8 comments

  • Kamminshang M.
    24/10/2021 18:10

    Kol chavei playing jazz good .. hahahahaha jazdustan 😂😂

  • Ankur S.
    24/10/2021 12:27

    After party

  • Lopez M.
    24/10/2021 10:41

    Celebrity or druggist 😂😂😂😂💩

  • Sriraman J.
    24/10/2021 06:32

    Why does Brut alternate between very watchable content and such ..high class rubbish? 🤔

  • Sagar R.
    24/10/2021 01:15

    Bombay is famous for giving impersonal people.

  • Shamus P.
    24/10/2021 00:28

    Now they take drugs and bleach their skin to look white

  • Kelly M.
    23/10/2021 18:19

    https://mrkellymcmanus.darkroom.tech/products/1014701

  • Tony S.
    23/10/2021 18:08

    Too much of suicide story. I don't like

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.