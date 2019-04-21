back

The Flying Parathas Of Tamil Nadu

Catch and release: These super chefs from Tamil Nadu can make parathas fly. 😮😋

04/21/2019 6:06 AM
  • 778.2k
  • 66

55 comments

  • Naresh S.
    05/24/2019 16:20

    गजब जी

  • Sabu M.
    05/20/2019 08:48

    Aparam .🙏🙏👍. Ethu magician alla orupavam manushentethozhilaaaaa💐💐💐💐💐👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Himanshu B.
    05/19/2019 12:21

    : ye log toh hamse bhi zyada khalihar Hain ... Haha

  • Ashish A.
    05/15/2019 22:43

    What if he moves the table closer ? Next to him ?

  • ओमप्रकाश ग.
    05/13/2019 04:47

    Tamil nadu me parotha milta ye sukhkar ho gya ,kyuki shikayat thi keval chawal aur isase bane chije hi vh milti thi . Achshi pahal.

  • RN P.
    05/11/2019 08:20

    आदमी का अभ्यास ही उसकी काबिलियत हैं।करत करत अभ्यास से जडमति होत सुजान,रसरी आवत जात ते सिल पर पड़त निशान।परिश्रम से असंभव कार्य भी संभव हो जाता है, बशर्ते अभ्यास हों। धन्यवाद

  • Sravankumar K.
    05/10/2019 09:50

    Super technical worker's, congrats.

  • Rajkumari D.
    05/08/2019 16:27

    Practice is a very important.

  • Bipin V.
    05/02/2019 20:59

    Was lucky enough to have seen this Live !!!

  • Sohan S.
    05/01/2019 12:24

    amazing

  • Harneet S.
    04/30/2019 02:03

    When u want to be frisbee player and ends up being a cook.

  • Zekaryahu R.
    04/28/2019 10:45

    Do they throw similarly into customers plate ??

  • Ram B.
    04/25/2019 17:30

    I've seen when i was a toddler.

  • Vinoth K.
    04/25/2019 03:24

    unga ooru

  • Sankar S.
    04/24/2019 11:57

    🍫🤗🍫🙏

  • Loreno O.
    04/24/2019 06:45

    It’s in velankanni .. when I was there I was watching 😳😳😳😳😳😳 like this ...

  • Dilip K.
    04/23/2019 23:04

    beautiful

  • Harneet S.
    04/22/2019 16:59

    I hope they don't serve it like this..😬

  • Prasad R.
    04/22/2019 14:42

    Practice makes man perfect...

  • Mohammad S.
    04/21/2019 19:26

    Slip pe fielding achi karega ye 😂😂😂