The Flying Sikh: The Race Of His Life
He ran to school as a child. Then India's Partition made him run. He started running for the Indian army. But when he finally hit the international running track, he started to FLY. Here's remembering India's legendary sprinter who died of Covid on Friday... Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.
17/06/2021 12:57 PM
206 comments
Akhlaque A.5 hours
Agar International Conflict ke chalte Captain Milkha Singh ko 🇵🇰 jaane se rok diya hota to Aaj Duniya 🇮🇳 ke Captain Milkha Singh ko us naam se nahi jaanti , Jaise wo Jaane jaate hain. Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ne Captain Milkha Singh ko Encourage kiya, "BHAAG MILKHA BHAAG" for 🇮🇳 in 🇵🇰. Hamesha Captain Milkha Singh will be "FLYING SIKH"
Bilawal A.8 hours
He is the Star with unmatched heroship and would always be remembered ♥
Sandeep C.13 hours
Jai Hind sir 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️
Lalit K.15 hours
1947 मै बहुत भीषण नर सहार हुआ उसके जिम्मेदार, नेहरू, गाधीं और जिन्ना था जो कि तीनों ही अगेजो कै ऐजेट थे
Rita M.16 hours
I know the movie Milka Singh
Raj M.16 hours
Eh toh Bharat Ratna hai koi deta kyon nehi ❤️❤️❤️
Indarjeet S.16 hours
Miss you so much veere
Avnees A.17 hours
🎅
Avnees A.17 hours
Haid
Dalip K.17 hours
Jai hind
Sudhakar S.17 hours
विषय परिस्थितियों के महानायक मिल्खा सिंह...🙏🙏अलविदा
NK G.18 hours
We miss you Great Champ. Tumhare jane se pehelle humne olympic me nahi kar paye. But you inspire us a lots in our sports. Please accept our tears bonding from our heart as flower bouquet.
Baisakhi C.18 hours
Salute
Mohammed S.18 hours
Hats off to our flying Sikh..... 🇮🇳💯💚
Ravi G.18 hours
Huge respect
Suman D.19 hours
🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️
B S.20 hours
Nice
छोटू ज.20 hours
Such in inspiration
অমিত ব.20 hours
जय हिंद
Sujan D.21 hours
Jai hind sir 😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏🙏