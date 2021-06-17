back

The Flying Sikh: The Race Of His Life

He ran to school as a child. Then India's Partition made him run. He started running for the Indian army. But when he finally hit the international running track, he started to FLY. Here's remembering India's legendary sprinter who died of Covid on Friday... Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.

17/06/2021 12:57 PM
  • 421.6K
  • 227

And even more

  1. 3:07

    Meet Gujarat’s Youngest Strong Man

  2. 2:14

    From National Karate Champion To Poverty

  3. 6:53

    The Flying Sikh: The Race Of His Life

  4. 4:15

    The Life of Leander Paes

  5. 2:18

    Meet Mehak Fathima, A 6-Year-Old Cricket Champ

  6. 4:08

    The Life Of Sunil Chhetri

206 comments

  • Akhlaque A.
    5 hours

    Agar International Conflict ke chalte Captain Milkha Singh ko 🇵🇰 jaane se rok diya hota to Aaj Duniya 🇮🇳 ke Captain Milkha Singh ko us naam se nahi jaanti , Jaise wo Jaane jaate hain. Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ne Captain Milkha Singh ko Encourage kiya, "BHAAG MILKHA BHAAG" for 🇮🇳 in 🇵🇰. Hamesha Captain Milkha Singh will be "FLYING SIKH"

  • Bilawal A.
    8 hours

    He is the Star with unmatched heroship and would always be remembered ♥

  • Sandeep C.
    13 hours

    Jai Hind sir 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

  • Lalit K.
    15 hours

    1947 मै बहुत भीषण नर सहार हुआ उसके जिम्मेदार, नेहरू, गाधीं और जिन्ना था जो कि तीनों ही अगेजो कै ऐजेट थे

  • Rita M.
    16 hours

    I know the movie Milka Singh

  • Raj M.
    16 hours

    Eh toh Bharat Ratna hai koi deta kyon nehi ❤️❤️❤️

  • Indarjeet S.
    16 hours

    Miss you so much veere

  • Avnees A.
    17 hours

    🎅

  • Avnees A.
    17 hours

    Haid

  • Dalip K.
    17 hours

    Jai hind

  • Sudhakar S.
    17 hours

    विषय परिस्थितियों के महानायक मिल्खा सिंह...🙏🙏अलविदा

  • NK G.
    18 hours

    We miss you Great Champ. Tumhare jane se pehelle humne olympic me nahi kar paye. But you inspire us a lots in our sports. Please accept our tears bonding from our heart as flower bouquet.

  • Baisakhi C.
    18 hours

    Salute

  • Mohammed S.
    18 hours

    Hats off to our flying Sikh..... 🇮🇳💯💚

  • Ravi G.
    18 hours

    Huge respect

  • Suman D.
    19 hours

    🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️

  • B S.
    20 hours

    Nice

  • छोटू ज.
    20 hours

    Such in inspiration

  • অমিত ব.
    20 hours

    जय हिंद

  • Sujan D.
    21 hours

    Jai hind sir 😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏🙏