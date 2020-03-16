back

The Gaumutra Drinking Party

While doctors say large crowds should be avoided, this Hindu fringe group hosted 200 people at a Gaumutra Party to ward off coronavirus. 😑 😑

03/16/2020 1:57 PM
  • 107.1k
  • 664

And even more

  1. 3:00

    Doctor Calmly Explains COVID-19 To His Waiting Room

  2. 1:53

    The Gaumutra Drinking Party

  3. 1:00

    Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized In Gurugram

  4. 1:50

    Man's Best Friend - Animals

  5. 3:14

    What Are Super-spreaders?

  6. 1:59

    Indians Stranded in Virus-Infected Countries

549 comments

  • Ashish H.
    20 minutes

    U also join and have something... This help u t cure anti Hindu attitude... Sick Brut

  • Avi B.
    24 minutes

    Ye chutiye bas woh 18 posan tatv k naam bta de bas..

  • Buddhi P.
    35 minutes

    boss 🤣🤣

  • Khan R.
    37 minutes

    Agni Purana 279.41-44 “…powder of Vidanga taken with the urine of a cow, should be known as a strong

  • Khan R.
    39 minutes

    Dont blame them.they are just practicing thier religion. Parasara Smriti 11.27-28 “Holy and sin absolving is Panchagavyam, which is a compound of cow’s urine, cow dung, cow’s milk, curdled cow milk, cow butter in a clarified state, and the washings of Kusa grass. The urine of a black cow, the cowdung of a white cow, the milk of a copper coloured cow, and the curdled milk of a red cow should be collected (for the compound, Panchagavyam).” Tr. M.N. Du

  • Manoj K.
    44 minutes

    gau mutra ke baad beef paratha

  • Nazrul A.
    an hour

    If u have shortage of urine let's know we will deliver with flavour one.

  • Sheikh M.
    an hour

    😂😂

  • Rishi S.
    an hour

    EVEN BIBLE AND SELF CREATED GOD JESUS SAYS THERE IS NO SOUL IN FEMALE. AND FEMALE IS CREATED FROM BONES OF A MALE, AND IS MEANT FOR ENTERTAINMENT OF MALE. KURAN KEHTI HAI DHARTI GOL NAHI FLAT HAI. AUR CAMEL KA URINE SEHAT KE LIYE ACHHA HAI.

  • Anand S.
    an hour

    Thanks...to western education, but sad thing that now we are heading towards Stone ages...

  • Martin E.
    an hour

    dekho🤣

  • Gulam M.
    an hour

    Ager gaaye ke moot se thik ho sakta to gaaye ke doodh se KYun nahi??

  • Pranjal P.
    an hour

    https://youtu.be/6-lYvgMbhWI

  • Brut India
    an hour

    Indian Pastor claims he knows the cure for the coronavirus - special oil and chanting Jesus's name: https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/wtf/pune-pastor-claims-special-oil-and-jesus-chant-is-the-cure-for-pandemic-coronavirus-508477.html

  • Desmond M.
    2 hours

    After drinking cow urine...dis people should make to sleep next to affected people in India atleast for 2 to 3 days...need to see the outcome...

  • Manoj S.
    2 hours

    Jahil, gadha

  • Axender S.
    2 hours

    hardcore party hori h

  • Satyendra B.
    2 hours

    मेरे मूत में 19 हजार पोषक तत्व पाये जाते हैं...गौमूत्र पीने वाले मेरे मूत्र को पीयें, कोरोना ही क्या कोरोना का बाप भी पास भटकने की कोशिश नहीं करेगा।

  • Md S.
    2 hours

    yummy na nigga

  • John I.
    2 hours

    i was feeling throw out while waching this vedeo..how ppl shame here ...