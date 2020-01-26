back

The Harrowing Heights of Siachen

New, eerie, outer space-like visuals of Pakistan-controlled parts of Siachen glacier show us what it's really like up there. Anadolu Agency was the first international news agency to film and report at the world's highest, costliest, coldest battlefield.

01/26/2020 8:57 AM
  • 11.2k
  • 10

And even more

  1. The Harrowing Heights of Siachen

  2. High-Ranking Cop Caught With Terror Outfit

  3. GoAir Flight Skids Off Runway

  4. 84 Year Old Indian On Chasing Adventure

  5. We Can't Attack India: Imran Khan

  6. Pakistan PM Explains Pak-AL Qaeda Link

7 comments

  • Rana B.
    2 days

    THESE BEAREAUCATS SITTING AT DEHLI OFFICE DEMAND EQUALITY WITH ARMY RANKES !!

  • Brut India
    2 days

    A survival kit is arranged for the Siachen Army, costing Rs. 1 lakh and includes specialized multilayered clothing, sleeping bag, gloves, shoes, and jackets: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/every-soldier-in-siachen-get-a-personal-kit-worth-rs-1-lakh/articleshow/73522695.cms

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    Take a look at our nation's 6 year scorecard https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2670868219634639&id=100001344603604

  • Maheshwar K.
    2 days

    I too spend 67 day at 17000 ft at siachen Glaciers

  • Baby K.
    2 days

    H8iiii

  • Anumula T.
    3 days

    Great soldiers god bless you all

  • Ravinder S.
    3 days

    Salute to brave hearted soldiers.🇮🇳Jai Hind.