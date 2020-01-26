back
The Harrowing Heights of Siachen
New, eerie, outer space-like visuals of Pakistan-controlled parts of Siachen glacier show us what it's really like up there. Anadolu Agency was the first international news agency to film and report at the world's highest, costliest, coldest battlefield.
01/26/2020 8:57 AM
- 11.2k
- 287
- 10
7 comments
Rana B.2 days
THESE BEAREAUCATS SITTING AT DEHLI OFFICE DEMAND EQUALITY WITH ARMY RANKES !!
Brut India2 days
A survival kit is arranged for the Siachen Army, costing Rs. 1 lakh and includes specialized multilayered clothing, sleeping bag, gloves, shoes, and jackets: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/every-soldier-in-siachen-get-a-personal-kit-worth-rs-1-lakh/articleshow/73522695.cms
Arun M.2 days
Take a look at our nation's 6 year scorecard https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2670868219634639&id=100001344603604
Maheshwar K.2 days
I too spend 67 day at 17000 ft at siachen Glaciers
Baby K.2 days
H8iiii
Anumula T.3 days
Great soldiers god bless you all
Ravinder S.3 days
Salute to brave hearted soldiers.🇮🇳Jai Hind.