The Heartbreaking Tale Of "India’s Skinniest Elephant"

Called India’s skinniest elephant, Lakshmi finally got the love and care she deserved.

31/01/2022 4:34 PMupdated: 01/02/2022 1:10 AM
Animals and Us

80 comments

  • Swathanthra K.
    2 days

    Get well soon

  • Rupa S.
    2 days

    Feeling bad for Lakshmi

  • Aditya S.
    2 days

    Shameful 🥺

  • Nanda K.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Brut India
    2 days

    It was a PETA campaign that ensured Lakshmi was liberated from a hard life on the streets. She was entrusted in their care before being moved to Mathura for long-term rehabilitation. Read more: https://www.petaindia.com/blog/madhya-pradesh-forest-department-entrusts-peta-india-with-interim-care-of-indias-skinniest-elephant/

  • Nakul V.
    3 days

    God bless you all

  • Anshika S.
    5 days

    Whatever the story is every innocent living beings deserves happy ending. 😌😌

  • Harish S.
    5 days

    😡😡😡😡😡 Her owners should be given the same treatment as they gave her.

  • Mayura S.
    6 days

    25 years is not small elephant has suffered enough. Hard to spend such long time without love. May your life be happy, joyful and safe beauty 💖

  • Mandeep S.
    6 days

    Then who is an animal then ?

  • Kangleipak S.
    6 days

    Owner should be punished

  • Manee M.
    6 days

    Humanity is over 😭

  • Kshitija D.
    6 days

    Thank you so much god bless the team who took her out from hell

  • Vaishnav K.
    6 days

    Hello guys . Need help with connecting someone to rescue of wildcat . Where can I complain as I am not aware of location . I am pretty sure location is in India but not sure where is the exact location. According to me knowledge you cannot pet tiger cub or tiger . I have seen some person who is keeping it with him in his house. If someone can help connect somewhere where I can share details of the person that would be great.

  • Niki B.
    6 days

    Am very happy to hear that,, but for whose cruel people,,, they will pay for it,,, big thx for you,,,,, kp up da gud wk,, ❤️

  • Savitharanganath S.
    6 days

    U r so great.ppl due to their selfishness use these dumb animals n govt also don't take proper actions n punishments these ppl make them to suffer terribally.let her recover n let U n God help her to regain her health.Tq.

  • Lau B.
    6 days

    What is the law allow someone to own wild animals without license, especially huge mammals.

  • Sumathi R.
    6 days

    🙏🙏

  • Singye R.
    6 days

    Such a coward, using animal for his living. Heats off to those who rescue team

  • Anita M.
    6 days

    Thx for caring her God Bless U all

