back
The Heartbreaking Tale Of "India’s Skinniest Elephant"
Called India’s skinniest elephant, Lakshmi finally got the love and care she deserved.
31/01/2022 4:34 PMupdated: 01/02/2022 1:10 AM
- 294.2K
- 5.1K
- 85
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
80 comments
Swathanthra K.2 days
Get well soon
Rupa S.2 days
Feeling bad for Lakshmi
Aditya S.2 days
Shameful 🥺
Nanda K.2 days
🙏🙏🙏
Brut India2 days
It was a PETA campaign that ensured Lakshmi was liberated from a hard life on the streets. She was entrusted in their care before being moved to Mathura for long-term rehabilitation. Read more: https://www.petaindia.com/blog/madhya-pradesh-forest-department-entrusts-peta-india-with-interim-care-of-indias-skinniest-elephant/
Nakul V.3 days
God bless you all
Anshika S.5 days
Whatever the story is every innocent living beings deserves happy ending. 😌😌
Harish S.5 days
😡😡😡😡😡 Her owners should be given the same treatment as they gave her.
Mayura S.6 days
25 years is not small elephant has suffered enough. Hard to spend such long time without love. May your life be happy, joyful and safe beauty 💖
Mandeep S.6 days
Then who is an animal then ?
Kangleipak S.6 days
Owner should be punished
Manee M.6 days
Humanity is over 😭
Kshitija D.6 days
Thank you so much god bless the team who took her out from hell
Vaishnav K.6 days
Hello guys . Need help with connecting someone to rescue of wildcat . Where can I complain as I am not aware of location . I am pretty sure location is in India but not sure where is the exact location. According to me knowledge you cannot pet tiger cub or tiger . I have seen some person who is keeping it with him in his house. If someone can help connect somewhere where I can share details of the person that would be great.
Niki B.6 days
Am very happy to hear that,, but for whose cruel people,,, they will pay for it,,, big thx for you,,,,, kp up da gud wk,, ❤️
Savitharanganath S.6 days
U r so great.ppl due to their selfishness use these dumb animals n govt also don't take proper actions n punishments these ppl make them to suffer terribally.let her recover n let U n God help her to regain her health.Tq.
Lau B.6 days
What is the law allow someone to own wild animals without license, especially huge mammals.
Sumathi R.6 days
🙏🙏
Singye R.6 days
Such a coward, using animal for his living. Heats off to those who rescue team
Anita M.6 days
Thx for caring her God Bless U all