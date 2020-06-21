back
The Heartwarming Love Story Of Apurva & Siddhant
For many years, these lovers pretended to be cousins to live in the same apartment. Today, they have their own home. Filmmaker Apurva Asrani and music curator partner Siddhant Pillai told Brut what it means to be a gay couple in India. 👬
06/21/2020 2:57 PM
Mobeen K.a day
Gayyyyyy
Isha A.2 days
👏👏👏👏
Poornima A.3 days
you both are awesome wish to meet u once
Abhishek R.3 days
ye bhi gay nikla ...
Archana C.4 days
God bless both of you for happy and good health life together
Sonia S.7 days
Stay blessed always....
Praveen S.07/14/2020 10:49
The sad truth of this country is that most couples in this country live a life full of arguments, disputes and other kinds of daily life craps, yet they find such a union more perfect than any same sex couple. Despite of having so many flaws in their own heterosexual relationship, they pretend to call it a perfect marriage and will continue to demean a homosexual relationship unsuccessful and unsuitable. The truth is no union can prove to be a perfect one unless you don't live it with love and care. No one should make any judgement about another person's relationship. Bring the joy of celebrating a healthy relationship where you can make a home safe and secure for yourself and your family. Let your kids know that they were raised wonderfully out of your healthy relationship and not because you were bound to do so.
マカパス ピ.07/13/2020 09:09
Cuties! 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
Alamgir K.07/12/2020 16:04
Waak thu.waak thu.
Shazia F.07/12/2020 13:27
Love
Shweta S.07/12/2020 13:22
Such a beautiful couple ❤️ and beautiful heart warming story. The only thing matter is love nothing else no Gender no age
Adyasha R.07/11/2020 10:47
💜💜💜
Jogi K.07/11/2020 02:50
Hearty Congratulations .you strength two beautiful human's who are bonded in Love and that's all that matters and you both have amazing parents 🙏 Stay Bonded in Loving Togetherness for A Long Long Innings ❤️❤️ I believe they must be raised by great parents,.may God bless you both this is truly profound love! You both deserved health, peace and many blessings.It was so nice to hear of your journey and family interactions. Stay Well. Lot of loves from ... Malaysia.
Preeti K.07/10/2020 18:37
This two are so hot see I know about them since a long time ❤️
Divya S.07/10/2020 13:30
Aww u guys look soo soo lovely together.. beautiful to hear all that you said from ur heart.. Stay blessed
Kavyanshi G.07/10/2020 11:24
Lovely couple with lovely story Parents should accept the their children as they are that will help them to face the world that show lot of hate without any reason
Sachin V.07/09/2020 18:21
It's their life. But really i don't understand how a man can be in a relationship with a man.... Or a woman with a woman. Nature has it's own system for it. If nature creates them, means nature isn't perfect. Perfection is is a myth.
Anagha M.07/09/2020 10:19
That was so sweet
Ibrahim A.07/09/2020 01:55
what's worse than a gay? An Indian gay.
Vdj S.07/08/2020 22:59
Beautiful couple! God bless