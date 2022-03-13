back

The heroic story of a Bollywood villian

"My standards were being lowered continuously." You've seen Ashish Vidyarthi as the bad guy in films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Bichhoo. But do you know how he reached here? 📹 BollywoodHungama.com

13/03/2022 1:27 PM
  • 525.4K
  • 111

92 comments

  • Karna L.
    19 hours

    sir we love you in every role u potrayed u r one of the finest versatile actor ever in india ....u made us hate u love u laugh and cry ....truly one of the gem of our generation and u r so humble respect is only that we can afford

  • Md S.
    20 hours

    There is no doubt Asish sir A Great Actor Indian Film Industrie

  • Utsab D.
    20 hours

    Sir u are a living legend ❤️ We love you and we respect you... Love from Kolkata ❤️

  • Mirza A.
    21 hours

    riaaz bhai ki isme thori shakal milti hai :D

  • Shah W.
    a day

    Best villian love his acting in bichu and ziddi❤

  • Mirasa S.
    a day

    Is he a better actor or Aliya Bhatt?

  • Akshay H.
    a day

    one of the best 99's villains in bollywood

  • Biswajit R.
    a day

    I still remember my way back home after watching droh kaal, I was so much moved by the movie that the traffic, people around nothing seemed to be existing. Apart from Asish Vidyarthi and Mita Vashisht characters played by all other artists were simply outstanding. Ashish Vidyarthi is an outstanding actor, but he is not the only one who's talent was not properly used, the list is long.

  • Prashant K.
    a day

    कश्मीर फाइल्स फ़िल्म बहुत ईमानदारी और हिम्मत के साथ हमें यह बताती है कि 90 के दशक में कश्मीर में हिन्दूओं के साथ क्या हुआ। लेकिन यह नहीं बताती है कि... जो हुआ वो क्यों हुआ.? लगभग 2 घंटे 50 मिनट की फ़िल्म के लिए यह संभव भी नहीं। अतः कश्मीर फाइल्स-2 भी बननी चाहिए। फ़िल्म में जिन आतंकियों को कश्मीर में हिन्दूओं का नरसंहार, बलात्कार कर उनको कश्मीर से खदेड़ते हुए दिखाया गया है। उन आतंकियों से अधिक, हिन्दूओं के विरुद्ध उस राक्षसी हिंसा के लिए दो व्यक्ति जिम्मेदार थे... एक का नाम था राजीव गांधी। दूसरे का नाम था फारुक अब्दुल्ला। इसीलिए मेरा मानना है कि अभी जहर की पुड़िया खुली है, पिटारा खुलना बाकी है। तथ्यों के साथ जानिए👇🏻क्यों... #TheKashmirFiles #Article370 #t.

  • Azmat K.
    a day

    U r the best actor sir

  • Ravin C.
    a day

    Amassing person

  • Shafique K.
    a day

    Great actor

  • Ishtiyaq A.
    a day

    One of the finest actors Bollywood has. This guys acting is phenomenal truly like your efforts and wish you to see in films sir. Best of luck 💐

  • Amul J.
    a day

    कितना गंदा दिखता है ti । तुझे स्क्रीन पे पैसे देकर नही देख सकते । एक्टिंग तो क्या कोई भी कर लेगा तेरे जैसी ये फिर टेरेंस अच्छी , लेकिन चेहरा तो देखने लायक होना चाहिए बाबा

  • Shijo J.
    a day

    You are a legend sir....no doubt in that

  • JeetuReetualisha R.
    a day

    Raj patil raja or raja prajha koh dokha nhi dethi

  • Zaheer M.
    a day

    His Urdu delivery is very impressive.

  • محمد ع.
    a day

    Good acting in bicho

  • Healmas M.
    2 days

    never give up in your life❤

  • Adnan K.
    2 days

    Sir u r great

