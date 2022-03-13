back
The heroic story of a Bollywood villian
"My standards were being lowered continuously." You've seen Ashish Vidyarthi as the bad guy in films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Bichhoo. But do you know how he reached here? 📹 BollywoodHungama.com
13/03/2022 1:27 PM
92 comments
Karna L.19 hours
sir we love you in every role u potrayed u r one of the finest versatile actor ever in india ....u made us hate u love u laugh and cry ....truly one of the gem of our generation and u r so humble respect is only that we can afford
Md S.20 hours
There is no doubt Asish sir A Great Actor Indian Film Industrie
Utsab D.20 hours
Sir u are a living legend ❤️ We love you and we respect you... Love from Kolkata ❤️
Mirza A.21 hours
riaaz bhai ki isme thori shakal milti hai :D
Shah W.a day
Best villian love his acting in bichu and ziddi❤
Mirasa S.a day
Is he a better actor or Aliya Bhatt?
Akshay H.a day
one of the best 99's villains in bollywood
Biswajit R.a day
I still remember my way back home after watching droh kaal, I was so much moved by the movie that the traffic, people around nothing seemed to be existing. Apart from Asish Vidyarthi and Mita Vashisht characters played by all other artists were simply outstanding. Ashish Vidyarthi is an outstanding actor, but he is not the only one who's talent was not properly used, the list is long.
Prashant K.a day
Azmat K.a day
U r the best actor sir
Ravin C.a day
Shafique K.a day
Great actor
Ishtiyaq A.a day
One of the finest actors Bollywood has. This guys acting is phenomenal truly like your efforts and wish you to see in films sir. Best of luck 💐
Amul J.a day
Shijo J.a day
You are a legend sir....no doubt in that
JeetuReetualisha R.a day
Zaheer M.a day
His Urdu delivery is very impressive.
محمد ع.a day
Good acting in bicho
Healmas M.2 days
never give up in your life❤
Adnan K.2 days
Sir u r great