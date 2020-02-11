back
The History Of Jammu And Kashmir’s Public Safety Act
To prolong Omar Abdullah’s detention, authorities used a law that was introduced by his own grandfather. But J&K’s Public Safety Act was meant to serve a different purpose back then.
02/11/2020 4:57 PM
Sybur Z.11 hours
Hang them till death not only psa is enough.
Biplove P.11 hours
A ab tak jendahay mora nahi
Ankit G.15 hours
Don't think bjp and modi is honest Just proof how to collect 3000 cr party fund
Vinay B.16 hours
Thanx fr the word militant commander wani 😁😁🙏🙏
Chandrakant A.17 hours
Now it's time for Abdullahs to test their own medicine. They never take Kashmir as part of India but enjoy the funds given for the state as their own. Kudos to Indian Army and government to keep this terrorist under lock.
Theresa M.18 hours
This proves the double standards of the govt while dealing with the leaders of the state shame on this fascist rotten deranged govt
Theresa M.19 hours
how can.you use the law of jk when it no longer enjoys special status?? only laws applicable to the whole of the country will apply to jk
Siladitya M.19 hours
These motherfuckers are getting far less than they deserve
Aryendra S.19 hours
Those who were involved in killing and rape of kith and kin are giving a sermon...One day POK will be part of India
Brut India21 hours
Apart from Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, son of senior National Conference (NC) leader and sitting MP Mohammad Akbar Lone booked under Public Safety Act: https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2020/feb/12/public-safety-act-against-mp-mohammad-akbar-lones-son-to-avoid-diplomatic-blushes-2102333.html
Pushpinder S.a day
After abrogation of Art. 370, all JK special acts should also be abrogated
K P.a day
Tu ek kaam ja kr tatte chat le unke 😂😂🤗🤗
Umesh R.a day
Yes brut, all parties except BJP are excellent. And all leaders except Modi are honesty, justice, and statesmanship personified. Thanks for your info.
Jaideep P.a day
It’s now very clear that 2019 election results were rigged manipulated! SC should rescind 2019 national results n call for fresh national elections immediately as Modi has NOT won a single election since! EC has destroyed the paper trail in 4 months against the regulation to maintain all records! Modi shd be thrown OUT right NOW to restore public confidence in our supreme constitution n our democracy!
Rehan U.a day
People of IOJ&K don't seem to care much about Indian Occupation Forces or the so-called 'laws' imposed there.
ᎩᏗᏕᏕᎥᏒa day
karma hit them back 😁😁😁
Prakash V.a day
Good job by Indian government
Kamal N.a day
Kasmir means abdulla and mufti family only rest are the workers or dispensable tools for throwing stones or sacrifice.
Kamal N.a day
Dear india dont become jury and decide about yourself if the autonomy was given or taken, please maintain your even nature.
Rahul C.a day
Aww this is so sad doesn't it ???