The Hospital That China Built In 10 Days
They are facing a virus outbreak that’s giving the world sleepless nights. So they built a 1,000-bed hospital bang at the heart of the epicentre in 10 days flat. Welcome to China. 😯😯
02/05/2020 10:01 AM
- 21.9k
- 384
- 30
28 comments
Iqbal G.3 hours
Hamrey yah tho eak pushkar lag jayega...
Joel D.6 hours
China can build a hospital within 10 days....but my state Kerala can prevent an outbreak from being an epidemic. Prevention and detection is far more important than management. If you handled the prevention, isolation and detection properly you don't have to rush to build a hospital.
Ila K.11 hours
China ka maal kahin dah na jaaye
Rohit K.13 hours
This is called decision-making, hard-working and United Nation.
Jaideep P.14 hours
1000 bed is not enough for 25000 infected already n 500+ dead!
Linda L.15 hours
They are getting payed back for what they do to animals
Elena E.18 hours
What is hard to built like that? 😆😆😆 Made of ready-made LEGO type blocks. China has enormous human force. They are doing their best to hide the scale of this pandemia.
Didar B.20 hours
Eating anything that moves serves them fucking right
Samuel S.21 hours
Well done China, well done 👍🏾 👏🏾. Disaster management 10/10.
Kabir K.a day
It's a curse of torchring one of there community.
DrSandeep W.a day
This is called real disaster management. Does India has this kind of potential. Sorry to say but we don't. Bcoz we are busy in other kind of bullshit...
Andy D.a day
4 football ⚽️ fields reminded me last scene from my favourite movie 🎥 “THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION “
Vini J.a day
Thank-you for accepting my compliment ,sharing this news... Be alert cause WHO said it's whole world emergency now but India news channel all stuck in CAA, Delhi election, And top wildlife memes... And if nothing to share ,news be like what Pakistan and North Korea can do and can't.
Selwin P.a day
A Real Super Power
Brut Indiaa day
The real situation of the Indian students quarantined in Haryana: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/coronavirus-quarantined-but-far-from-safe/article30728271.ece
Kunal S.a day
That's engineering at it's best. Unlike india engineering is not a joke in china.
Mitali B.a day
May god bless them 🕊🙏
Godvin F.a day
Ram mandir yahi banaga😜
Jaap v.a day
Respect voor de Chinezen. een prestatie van wereldformaat.
Nahid B.a day
in Bangladesh it will take 5 years