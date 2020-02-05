back

The Hospital That China Built In 10 Days

They are facing a virus outbreak that’s giving the world sleepless nights. So they built a 1,000-bed hospital bang at the heart of the epicentre in 10 days flat. Welcome to China. 😯😯

02/05/2020 10:01 AM
  • 21.9k
  • 30

And even more

  1. The Hospital That China Built In 10 Days

  2. Ratan Tata Lauds India’s “Visionary” Government

  3. The World's Smallest Jeep

  4. Coming To A Drink Near You: Jute Straws

  5. The Curious Case Of Two Men, One Bank Account

  6. Can Plastic Be Used To Make Houses?

28 comments

  • Iqbal G.
    3 hours

    Hamrey yah tho eak pushkar lag jayega...

  • Joel D.
    6 hours

    China can build a hospital within 10 days....but my state Kerala can prevent an outbreak from being an epidemic. Prevention and detection is far more important than management. If you handled the prevention, isolation and detection properly you don't have to rush to build a hospital.

  • Ila K.
    11 hours

    China ka maal kahin dah na jaaye

  • Rohit K.
    13 hours

    This is called decision-making, hard-working and United Nation.

  • Jaideep P.
    14 hours

    1000 bed is not enough for 25000 infected already n 500+ dead!

  • Linda L.
    15 hours

    They are getting payed back for what they do to animals

  • Elena E.
    18 hours

    What is hard to built like that? 😆😆😆 Made of ready-made LEGO type blocks. China has enormous human force. They are doing their best to hide the scale of this pandemia.

  • Didar B.
    20 hours

    Eating anything that moves serves them fucking right

  • Samuel S.
    21 hours

    Well done China, well done 👍🏾 👏🏾. Disaster management 10/10.

  • Kabir K.
    a day

    It's a curse of torchring one of there community.

  • DrSandeep W.
    a day

    This is called real disaster management. Does India has this kind of potential. Sorry to say but we don't. Bcoz we are busy in other kind of bullshit...

  • Andy D.
    a day

    4 football ⚽️ fields reminded me last scene from my favourite movie 🎥 “THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION “

  • Vini J.
    a day

    Thank-you for accepting my compliment ,sharing this news... Be alert cause WHO said it's whole world emergency now but India news channel all stuck in CAA, Delhi election, And top wildlife memes... And if nothing to share ,news be like what Pakistan and North Korea can do and can't.

  • Selwin P.
    a day

    A Real Super Power

  • Brut India
    a day

    The real situation of the Indian students quarantined in Haryana: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/coronavirus-quarantined-but-far-from-safe/article30728271.ece

  • Kunal S.
    a day

    That's engineering at it's best. Unlike india engineering is not a joke in china.

  • Mitali B.
    a day

    May god bless them 🕊🙏

  • Godvin F.
    a day

    Ram mandir yahi banaga😜

  • Jaap v.
    a day

    Respect voor de Chinezen. een prestatie van wereldformaat.

  • Nahid B.
    a day

    in Bangladesh it will take 5 years