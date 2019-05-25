The Iftar Meal That Went Viral In India

This simple plate of airline food became a symbol of religious harmony.
1376 comments
Sunandan A.08/04/2019 21:40
This is true India..my motherland to be proud of
Khalid J.08/01/2019 14:57
great
Laxmikant B.07/26/2019 01:21
👌👌🙏🙏
Vivi-Ann K.07/23/2019 18:16
I have a question during ur fasting u eat or drink nothing for the whole month of Ramadan.don't u at least drink water no disrespect but the human body at least needs something or it gets weak .I ask before doing research but I will
Wasi B.07/20/2019 06:45
Indian people are great!!!
Ali A.07/19/2019 07:09
Good.also show such gasture for kashmeri
Amit P.07/18/2019 12:33
bhai see this ❤️❤️
Sixtus L.07/18/2019 01:33
Fully agree.... Malaysians must emulate.... We are Malaysian and not identified as secular religious groups
Tayyab S.07/17/2019 17:05
Humanity survives.... Allah bless her
Hussain K.07/17/2019 13:14
thanks for your service 😀
Umema A.07/17/2019 08:12
Really such Indian's exists....we always heard hatred for muslims from them....
Mudit P.07/16/2019 14:31
In every sense I like airindia. You get a feeling of home.
Hussain K.07/16/2019 10:43
Looks like a paid publicity stunt by air India 😂😂😂
Jeremy C.07/16/2019 06:18
What a humbling gesture of compassion and respect, things in this day and age I deeply wish were more common the world over.
Suzana A.07/16/2019 04:52
Ya and the news concentrate on the negative part esp on hindu and muslim not getting along. Why not focus on the good side of things and every one will follows
Robina Q.07/15/2019 17:32
Made me cry ....with joy
Sanatan D.07/15/2019 14:03
Look at d contrast...india gave love instead of hate and then Pakistan declared a national holiday when India lost the semi for the worldcup
Taha M.07/15/2019 13:25
Just because one hostess had a good heart does not depict the true image of India’s zero tolerance 🤣🤣
Beenum M.07/14/2019 20:04
It is sad in a huge secular country like india they did not ask if there were passengers fasting as the crew always has a list of passengers on board and Muslim names can be identified easily...everyone knows about Ramadan in countries like India....when muslim passengers are on flight the air crew shud announce about meal for iftar ...i have travelled in a few airlines where when they leave from middle east during ramadan they announce if someone is fasting tht person will be given a meal so he or she shud inform the crew.
Kristin J.07/14/2019 17:48
I enjoy reading these comments. Indians are so polite while insulting one another. No vulgar name calling and a lot of tactful chastisement.