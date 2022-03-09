back
The Indian doctor staying on in Ukraine
Dr. Girikumar Patil refused to escape from Ukraine because "his children" need him to stay. 🐆🐾
08/03/2022 11:27 AMupdated: 08/03/2022 2:33 PM
38 comments
Ratnesh R.4 days
Its better he leave those pets atleast they can kill few russians 😆😆
Sharma U.4 days
Stupidity 100!!
の識別 シ.6 days
He such a rich guy there made millions by admissiom of students of india in ukrain, why should govt care about such people who can even afford private plane🤔🤔🤔 stupid channel making useless content for views 😂😂😂
Surabhi S.6 days
Do we expect GOI to evacuate wild animals from a war zone? Those are wild animals why even pet them let them roam the land.
Amélie T.6 days
Children enclosed in cages, wow 👏
Kuldip T.7 days
So, He's worried about the animals he pet, but not worried about the people of Ukraine with whom he lived there for past 15 yrs?
Poonam S.7 days
I understand your pain, as a animal lover, in India jaguar nd panther r considered wild nd as a rule u can't keep them in your home, they ll b bundled to some unknown jungles, its better if u release them in some nearby forest, they may adjust or survive there but not in harsh weather of INDIA, i pray for your nd your pets safety
Sha M.7 days
He Locked up his kid in a cage?? What a phycho!!. Release the jaguar in the forest please
Shoma V.7 days
Please stay ! That aeroplane seat can be used for someone who is pleading to be rescued as they value their loved ones back in India.
Sreenath P.7 days
Fantastic 😊, god bless you and be safe
Parvathi B.09/03/2022 11:19
Fucking fool !!!who bloody keeps those wild animals in a cage ?😡
Sameer V.09/03/2022 08:56
He has them in cages and says he doesn't treat them like animals. Ridiculous
Goutham K.09/03/2022 07:34
No need to come back. Let him apply for a citizenship in what's left of Ukraine. Where was he when our economy needed boost?
Tai P.09/03/2022 06:48
Die like a animals no one will care you.. You have Golden chance to leave still now ...
Grewal I.09/03/2022 06:17
No disrespect doc if you were put in cage?? Let them out in the forest jungle for all the viewers will be OKEY yup just saying!
Krishna S.09/03/2022 05:57
Meanwhile telugu directors bring them we want cast them in our movies
Binu S.09/03/2022 03:23
They are not meant to live with you...they are wild animals so just allow them to live in their habitat
Bone N.09/03/2022 02:20
Self-entitlezzz...
S K.09/03/2022 00:46
Stay their only... Finally you will leave India,,
Benni D.08/03/2022 19:39
His death will be by his own pet animals.Pity for his foolishness