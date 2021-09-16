back

The Influencer Who Danced Into Trouble

This viral video got this influencer likes, comments... and a police case!

16/09/2021 5:27 PM
1116 comments

  • Neetika S.
    8 hours

    O streee ??????

  • Sachin V.
    8 hours

    She got what she wanted 😂

  • Archana G.
    11 hours

    This world needs more shrinks 😐

  • Nicholas M.
    11 hours

    Thank God she did not meet Psycho Girl Priyadarshni at the Signal 😜

  • Joyce L.
    14 hours

    I cant say if it's right or wrong on her part to dance on the zebra crossing but the reason she gave for doing it "to promote people wearing masks" is lame af. Where in the act is she promoting wearing masks? That just makes it a publicity stunt.

  • Waris A.
    16 hours

    Wo gaadi wala zebra crossing se aage gaadi khada krdeta to police nhi pakdti.. Pr is ldki pakad kiya ,how stupid the police is MP govt.to hi h stupid ,yogi ko follow krti h ,lets see kon zyada kattar bne

  • Abhishek R.
    19 hours

    माल मस्त है, गुलाम्बी होगी 😜😛😍

  • Abhishek R.
    19 hours

    https://dailybuzzindia.com/states/video-of-indore-girl-dancing-on-zebra-crossing-goes-viral-fir-registered-14557/

  • Mian A.
    a day

    wah bhai kamal hai kiya Azadi hai Aurto ko love it.

  • Ryan L.
    a day

    If she had said it's just for entertainment purpose then it would've been justified but she said for awareness. I mean wtf is there in your video to make people aware about??

  • Bhakt B.
    a day

    Yeh Indori shootiya hai, kuch bhi chahta hai!

  • Bhakt B.
    a day

    You can beg on the traffic signal, sell things, but this you cannot do!

  • Pumuuh J.
    a day

    There are many so called influencers who are actually attention seekers

  • Pumuuh J.
    a day

    To create awareness about corona SOP by dancing Publicly in zebra crossing area that too in india...which is the leading country for most traffic jams 🤣🤣🤣🤣 This is under developed india not developed USA😝😝

  • Eric J.
    a day

    Not sure who you're trying to influence or trying to get, jail time or accident.. but you go girl👏

  • Rathod R.
    a day

    Your comment got my attention 😂😂

  • Yhanam T.
    a day

    Hai kon ? Kaha seh atey hai yeh log

  • Chung T.
    a day

    I don't see any covid awareness in that dancing 🤣🤣

  • VoDo D.
    2 days

    Covid protocol dancing in zebra crossing lines.. How?

  • Vikas K.
    2 days

    Mp wale kachra bardast nahi karte he.. dhyan rakkho