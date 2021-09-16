The Influencer Who Danced Into Trouble

Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s
The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”
When Kangana Took On... Everyone?
Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand
Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper
He Made A Classroom On The Road
O streee ??????
She got what she wanted 😂
This world needs more shrinks 😐
Thank God she did not meet Psycho Girl Priyadarshni at the Signal 😜
I cant say if it's right or wrong on her part to dance on the zebra crossing but the reason she gave for doing it "to promote people wearing masks" is lame af. Where in the act is she promoting wearing masks? That just makes it a publicity stunt.
Wo gaadi wala zebra crossing se aage gaadi khada krdeta to police nhi pakdti..
Pr is ldki pakad kiya ,how stupid the police is
MP govt.to hi h stupid ,yogi ko follow krti h ,lets see kon zyada kattar bne
माल मस्त है, गुलाम्बी होगी 😜😛😍
https://dailybuzzindia.com/states/video-of-indore-girl-dancing-on-zebra-crossing-goes-viral-fir-registered-14557/
wah bhai kamal hai kiya Azadi hai Aurto ko love it.
If she had said it's just for entertainment purpose then it would've been justified but she said for awareness. I mean wtf is there in your video to make people aware about??
Yeh Indori shootiya hai, kuch bhi chahta hai!
You can beg on the traffic signal, sell things, but this you cannot do!
There are many so called influencers who are actually attention seekers
To create awareness about corona SOP by dancing Publicly in zebra crossing area that too in india...which is the leading country for most traffic jams 🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is under developed india not developed USA😝😝
Not sure who you're trying to influence or trying to get, jail time or accident.. but you go girl👏
Your comment got my attention 😂😂
Hai kon ? Kaha seh atey hai yeh log
I don't see any covid awareness in that dancing 🤣🤣
Covid protocol dancing in zebra crossing lines.. How?
Mp wale kachra bardast nahi karte he.. dhyan rakkho
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1116 comments
Neetika S.8 hours
O streee ??????
Sachin V.8 hours
She got what she wanted 😂
Archana G.11 hours
This world needs more shrinks 😐
Nicholas M.11 hours
Thank God she did not meet Psycho Girl Priyadarshni at the Signal 😜
Joyce L.14 hours
I cant say if it's right or wrong on her part to dance on the zebra crossing but the reason she gave for doing it "to promote people wearing masks" is lame af. Where in the act is she promoting wearing masks? That just makes it a publicity stunt.
Waris A.16 hours
Wo gaadi wala zebra crossing se aage gaadi khada krdeta to police nhi pakdti.. Pr is ldki pakad kiya ,how stupid the police is MP govt.to hi h stupid ,yogi ko follow krti h ,lets see kon zyada kattar bne
Abhishek R.19 hours
माल मस्त है, गुलाम्बी होगी 😜😛😍
Abhishek R.19 hours
https://dailybuzzindia.com/states/video-of-indore-girl-dancing-on-zebra-crossing-goes-viral-fir-registered-14557/
Mian A.a day
wah bhai kamal hai kiya Azadi hai Aurto ko love it.
Ryan L.a day
If she had said it's just for entertainment purpose then it would've been justified but she said for awareness. I mean wtf is there in your video to make people aware about??
Bhakt B.a day
Yeh Indori shootiya hai, kuch bhi chahta hai!
Bhakt B.a day
You can beg on the traffic signal, sell things, but this you cannot do!
Pumuuh J.a day
There are many so called influencers who are actually attention seekers
Pumuuh J.a day
To create awareness about corona SOP by dancing Publicly in zebra crossing area that too in india...which is the leading country for most traffic jams 🤣🤣🤣🤣 This is under developed india not developed USA😝😝
Eric J.a day
Not sure who you're trying to influence or trying to get, jail time or accident.. but you go girl👏
Rathod R.a day
Your comment got my attention 😂😂
Yhanam T.a day
Hai kon ? Kaha seh atey hai yeh log
Chung T.a day
I don't see any covid awareness in that dancing 🤣🤣
VoDo D.2 days
Covid protocol dancing in zebra crossing lines.. How?
Vikas K.2 days
Mp wale kachra bardast nahi karte he.. dhyan rakkho