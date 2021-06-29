back
The Invisible Woes Of India's Truckers
Thousands of these truck drivers take to the road every day, carrying the most dangerous substances across the country. Here's what they've been through this year.
29/06/2021 11:57 AM
- 36K
- 417
- 12
And even more
- 4:32
11 comments
Parag C.5 hours
Salute them.. thanks everyone..God bless u
Reena P.9 hours
Salute them n god bless all
Deepak H.a day
They may be grate and not our so called system is ! They harze them in every way becos our lows are still not known for every one in this country becos it’s too confusing some are old as 200 years
Ayshwarya S.a day
@brutIndia brings the story of those who’ve gone unnoticed for months. It’s time to salute, reward and recognise these . Join @HumSaferDrivers in recognising the drivers here: https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/api/links/4diyQsjwxs
Hervé F.a day
May they stay strong and blessed 💪🏾
Rajesh S.a day
Helping hands are always there God 🙏❤️ bless 🙏💖 us 🙏🙏
Brut Indiaa day
One of the NGOs helping hazmat truck drivers is HumSafer. https://humsafer.ngo/
Seema S.a day
Salute them
Rajesh S.a day
Good evening
Shana T.a day
Badrai K.a day
Great people great work