The Irrepressible Surekha Sikri: 1945-2021

She was most popularly known as the stern Daadisa in Balika Vadhu. But Surekha Sikri had no qualms about making a bigger career in TV than in films. The 75-year-old actress passed away due to a cardiac arrest this morning. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.

16/07/2021 4:27 PM
473 comments

  • Preetika R.
    6 hours

    AWESOME ACTRESS

  • Surendra S.
    10 hours

    Phenomenal actress

  • Anshu P.
    a day

    She 10000% better than Savanah azmi

  • Rajeshwari I.
    a day

    Om Shanti 🙏

  • Emamally N.
    a day

    Marvellous

  • Nida A.
    2 days

    oh no she died??? 😲

  • Aprajita B.
    3 days

    Rip 😭

  • Megha A.
    3 days

    Just love her presence on screen.....

  • Tausif A.
    4 days

    V sad v best actress

  • Tausif A.
    4 days

    RIP

  • साहू अ.
    4 days

    Last line of this lady is golden words for me.💙💙

  • Rajni T.
    4 days

    She was a great actress we should take inspiration from her to do something by our own efforts .koi bhi munch chota ya bada nahi hota.humne unke jane se aik great actress ko khoya h

  • Charlotte G.
    4 days

    I liked her, may her soul rest in peace!

  • Aeliya F.
    4 days

    she died!

  • Balachandran N.
    5 days

    Let us pray for her soul to attain Moksha. Om Shanti.

  • Rima G.
    5 days

    Wonderful actress

  • Mahua B.
    5 days

    Rest in peace

  • Diisha B.
    6 days

    Her quality of actors are fast disappearing

  • Mitra S.
    6 days

    RIP

  • Manju S.
    6 days

    😢🤦🏻‍♀️❤️