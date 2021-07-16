back
The Irrepressible Surekha Sikri: 1945-2021
She was most popularly known as the stern Daadisa in Balika Vadhu. But Surekha Sikri had no qualms about making a bigger career in TV than in films. The 75-year-old actress passed away due to a cardiac arrest this morning. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.
16/07/2021 4:27 PM
473 comments
Preetika R.6 hours
AWESOME ACTRESS
Surendra S.10 hours
Phenomenal actress
Anshu P.a day
She 10000% better than Savanah azmi
Rajeshwari I.a day
Om Shanti 🙏
Emamally N.a day
Marvellous
Nida A.2 days
oh no she died??? 😲
Aprajita B.3 days
Rip 😭
Megha A.3 days
Just love her presence on screen.....
Tausif A.4 days
V sad v best actress
Tausif A.4 days
RIP
साहू अ.4 days
Last line of this lady is golden words for me.💙💙
Rajni T.4 days
She was a great actress we should take inspiration from her to do something by our own efforts .koi bhi munch chota ya bada nahi hota.humne unke jane se aik great actress ko khoya h
Charlotte G.4 days
I liked her, may her soul rest in peace!
Aeliya F.4 days
she died!
Balachandran N.5 days
Let us pray for her soul to attain Moksha. Om Shanti.
Rima G.5 days
Wonderful actress
Mahua B.5 days
Rest in peace
Diisha B.6 days
Her quality of actors are fast disappearing
Mitra S.6 days
RIP
Manju S.6 days
😢🤦🏻♀️❤️