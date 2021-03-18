back
The Italian Dancer Who Calls Odisha Home
She came to India in 1979 for just a few months to learn Kathakali. But 41 years and a Padma Shri later, Odissi dancer Ileana Citaristi is an “Odia at heart”.
18/03/2021 4:57 PM
- 116.9K
- 2.3K
- 26
18 comments
Dwayne S.3 hours
Fantastic
Nishat N.3 hours
Love of dancing developed love of country
Bhavana S.4 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Gregory S.4 hours
Wow! Gorgeous
Mahendran A.6 hours
Dance is divine. We have an Italian whom we all can admire. She has " looted " our Indian culture from her guru and is passing on his legacy to her students. At this juncture, we should also reflect on another Italian lady who has looted our country and become one of the richest in the world. I am not mentioning names.
Monica S.7 hours
After reading this, who would say that its only good gurus that can change the lives of their disciples? Good disciples like Ileana ma'm can in fact, immortalise good gurus --- the guru lives on every time they pass on his vidya to someone else!
Geeta R.9 hours
Very inspiring .
Hervé F.9 hours
Congratulations to her 👏🏽 She is talented and inspiring. May she stays strong and blessed
Pratham G.10 hours
not all those hailing from Italy are bad for India. Get it? 😅😅😅
Narendra K.12 hours
Congratulations 💐 Ma'am 👏👏👏👏👏
Rushme D.12 hours
Brut, come on, you need need to think better. Kelucharan Mohapatra is NOT 'an Odissi dancer', he epitomised Odissi dance form. He didn't even have a chance to live through the 2014-21 period to go the Tendulkar way. He IS beyond any dance form. You didn't even have the time to use "exponent"?
Deepa M.13 hours
Respect her
Neena D.16 hours
Beautiful dance .... Oddissi
Baby L.17 hours
Kudos to her.
Saleh A.a day
She has awful accent Trying to be an Indian 😂
