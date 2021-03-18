back

The Italian Dancer Who Calls Odisha Home

She came to India in 1979 for just a few months to learn Kathakali. But 41 years and a Padma Shri later, Odissi dancer Ileana Citaristi is an “Odia at heart”.

18/03/2021 4:57 PM
18 comments

  • Dwayne S.
    3 hours

    Fantastic

  • Nishat N.
    3 hours

    Love of dancing developed love of country

  • Bhavana S.
    4 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Gregory S.
    4 hours

    Wow! Gorgeous

  • Mahendran A.
    6 hours

    Dance is divine. We have an Italian whom we all can admire. She has " looted " our Indian culture from her guru and is passing on his legacy to her students. At this juncture, we should also reflect on another Italian lady who has looted our country and become one of the richest in the world. I am not mentioning names.

  • Monica S.
    7 hours

    After reading this, who would say that its only good gurus that can change the lives of their disciples? Good disciples like Ileana ma'm can in fact, immortalise good gurus --- the guru lives on every time they pass on his vidya to someone else!

  • Geeta R.
    9 hours

    Very inspiring .

  • Hervé F.
    9 hours

    Congratulations to her 👏🏽 She is talented and inspiring. May she stays strong and blessed

  • Pratham G.
    10 hours

    not all those hailing from Italy are bad for India. Get it? 😅😅😅

  • Narendra K.
    12 hours

    Congratulations 💐 Ma'am 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Rushme D.
    12 hours

    Brut, come on, you need need to think better. Kelucharan Mohapatra is NOT 'an Odissi dancer', he epitomised Odissi dance form. He didn't even have a chance to live through the 2014-21 period to go the Tendulkar way. He IS beyond any dance form. You didn't even have the time to use "exponent"?

  • Deepa M.
    13 hours

    Respect her

  • Neena D.
    16 hours

    Beautiful dance .... Oddissi

  • Geeta R.
    17 hours

    Very inspiring .

  • Baby L.
    17 hours

    Kudos to her.

  • Saleh A.
    a day

    She has awful accent Trying to be an Indian 😂

  • Brut India
    a day

    This family has also made India their home!

