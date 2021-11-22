back

The K-Soap Wave Sweeping The Country

What makes Korean dramas so appealing to Indians? Brut spoke to two superfans to understand the blossoming romance between Indians and the K-dramas. Paid Partnership with Amazon Prime Video. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

22/11/2021 1:28 PM
  • 47.6K
  • 74

    

54 comments

  • Romit E.
    3 hours

    I used to watch in we tv app but now it's 🚫 in india . .and interesting part is first drama I watched is my girlfriend is an alian and I was telling my friends i am watching k drama ..only the last episode I came to know it was c drama 😂

  • Mary S.
    6 hours

    " one reason for this demand is their similarities to Indian soap operas" 😂🤣😂 Have you seen Indian Soap operas? The reason I watch kdrama is because they are NOT close to Indian soap operas! Plus you get a new story Evey 16 to 20 episodes!

  • Pooja K.
    6 hours

    💜😁💜

  • Rim C.
    7 hours

    Here m the oly one who is obsessed with turkish dramas

  • Areeba M.
    9 hours

    BTW, JISOO'S New K-Drama is coming on 18th December 2021 Don't forget! Jisoo's insta ID: https://instagram.com/sooyaaa__?utm_medium=copy_link

  • Rida A.
    9 hours

    I watched Boys Over Flower, To The Beautiful You, Heirs, Who are you school etc in 2013 with my neighbour didi...I think I was in 3rd or 4th grade time.. They were all good. Worth watching. but I didn't care about them that much that time...I mean..I still don't 👽 I'm Cartoon lover 👽 but now 2 months ago I watched "True Beauty" it was Good👍 Funny Heroine(Mun Ka Yuong) great acting. Cha Eun Woo so Handsome and Cute 🤣✨ Second lead was really good as well! I stopped watching that too because I saw some spoilers on Instagram 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ I think I'm basically not into watching dramas be it indian or Korean.👽 Only Cartoon Luber👽

  • Joel D.
    10 hours

    And Indian Bollywood is like 📉👎

  • Imthy A.
    10 hours

    K dramas are far more better than saas bahu serials😁

  • Prasita B.
    11 hours

    I am watching kdramas from 2014 way before it became a trend😬💜

  • Prachee S.
    11 hours

    Dude one should watch "strangers from hell" if u r thriller fan, the acting is so so awesome. (One can read too if u r manga fan.)

  • Shivam N.
    12 hours

    Someone so strongly suggested descendants of the sun so I thought to give it a try. Couldn't go beyond 7-8 episodes. It was horrible

  • Samruddhi S.
    16 hours

    Guess who's the superfan!😈

  • Ramya S.
    17 hours

    Golakoti 😀😀

  • Remnalal H.
    18 hours

    I hate K-dramas. I don't like their figure and not attractive like other nations.

  • Sara S.
    19 hours

    I am an extremist Muslim and I like Korean Movies and dramas

  • Deepti U.
    a day

    😁😁😁 Anneyeong

  • Neha A.
    a day

    😄

  • Kimmi L.
    a day

    Going crazy all over Korean drama again after 20 years. Full house, My Girl, Green Rose, Autum in my heart, Four sisters ,My girlfriend is a Gumiho etc....few Korean drama I enjoyed during my college days.

  • Prerana H.
    a day

    I am watching since 2015

  • Tinu M.
    a day

    Yes the fans are increasing day by day because they made the kdrama so perfectly and show the real and actual emotions according the situation in a best way

