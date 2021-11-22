back
The K-Soap Wave Sweeping The Country
What makes Korean dramas so appealing to Indians? Brut spoke to two superfans to understand the blossoming romance between Indians and the K-dramas. Paid Partnership with Amazon Prime Video. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
22/11/2021 1:28 PM
54 comments
Romit E.3 hours
I used to watch in we tv app but now it's 🚫 in india . .and interesting part is first drama I watched is my girlfriend is an alian and I was telling my friends i am watching k drama ..only the last episode I came to know it was c drama 😂
Mary S.6 hours
" one reason for this demand is their similarities to Indian soap operas" 😂🤣😂 Have you seen Indian Soap operas? The reason I watch kdrama is because they are NOT close to Indian soap operas! Plus you get a new story Evey 16 to 20 episodes!
Pooja K.6 hours
Rim C.7 hours
Here m the oly one who is obsessed with turkish dramas
Areeba M.9 hours
BTW, JISOO'S New K-Drama is coming on 18th December 2021 Don't forget! Jisoo's insta ID: https://instagram.com/sooyaaa__?utm_medium=copy_link
Rida A.9 hours
I watched Boys Over Flower, To The Beautiful You, Heirs, Who are you school etc in 2013 with my neighbour didi...I think I was in 3rd or 4th grade time.. They were all good. Worth watching. but I didn't care about them that much that time...I mean..I still don't 👽 I'm Cartoon lover 👽 but now 2 months ago I watched "True Beauty" it was Good👍 Funny Heroine(Mun Ka Yuong) great acting. Cha Eun Woo so Handsome and Cute 🤣✨ Second lead was really good as well! I stopped watching that too because I saw some spoilers on Instagram 🙄🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ I think I'm basically not into watching dramas be it indian or Korean.👽 Only Cartoon Luber👽
Joel D.10 hours
And Indian Bollywood is like 📉👎
Imthy A.10 hours
K dramas are far more better than saas bahu serials😁
Prasita B.11 hours
I am watching kdramas from 2014 way before it became a trend😬💜
Prachee S.11 hours
Dude one should watch "strangers from hell" if u r thriller fan, the acting is so so awesome. (One can read too if u r manga fan.)
Shivam N.12 hours
Someone so strongly suggested descendants of the sun so I thought to give it a try. Couldn't go beyond 7-8 episodes. It was horrible
Samruddhi S.16 hours
Guess who's the superfan!😈
Ramya S.17 hours
Remnalal H.18 hours
I hate K-dramas. I don't like their figure and not attractive like other nations.
Sara S.19 hours
I am an extremist Muslim and I like Korean Movies and dramas
Deepti U.a day
Neha A.a day
Kimmi L.a day
Going crazy all over Korean drama again after 20 years. Full house, My Girl, Green Rose, Autum in my heart, Four sisters ,My girlfriend is a Gumiho etc....few Korean drama I enjoyed during my college days.
Prerana H.a day
I am watching since 2015
Tinu M.a day
Yes the fans are increasing day by day because they made the kdrama so perfectly and show the real and actual emotions according the situation in a best way