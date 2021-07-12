back
The Kashmiri Women Reviving Sufi Music
This all-girl band from Srinagar faced flak when they began performing sufi music. But they're still going strong... 🎵 Thanks to @kashmirobserver and @KashmirLife for the footage.
11/07/2021 7:00 AMupdated: 12/07/2021 7:41 AM
65 comments
Alamin H.3 hours
Ar A.6 hours
Great
Shrabani B.8 hours
May you walk a thousand miles with head held high, with smiles in your young faces and with a heart full of music. May we all learn from you.
Rumpi H.9 hours
Well people hv poured their well-wishes love to these girls but I see people of their state don't appreciate our comments wishes .So why are they given limelight in social media...these people react funny in each person comments .they don't appreciate our support....
Farkhunda R.9 hours
Wish them lots of success and excellence in this prestigious art form! Keep it going girls.
Sai T.9 hours
Best wishes. Music is an art. Art doesn't have any religion. 😊😊😊😊
Lipika B.9 hours
Best wishes
Obaid B.10 hours
It's not Sufism.....
Panchatapa S.10 hours
Kp S.11 hours
God bless you , You are doing a great job 🙏🙏 best of luck
Polly D.11 hours
Very nice keep it up
Sarita K.12 hours
...inspiring...
Santhosh N.13 hours
People should let go off their regressive thinking and encourage these gifted children wholeheartedly. Let us not impose our parochial mindset on them
Asutosh P.13 hours
Islam me haram hai naach gana
Aysha B.14 hours
Beautiful
Rahman M.14 hours
Good effort! Keep Doing 💐
Mitchelle P.14 hours
Tradition needs to be carried forward not only by men, but women cam do that too. Bravo n kudos to these talented Group of girls.
Prakash S.15 hours
Very proud of your achievements👍👏👏
Sameer S.17 hours
Marasi nothing else
Quraishi M.17 hours
This Has Nothing To Do With Sufism...