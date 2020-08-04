back

The Keeper Of The Trees

He’s planted over ten million trees and is on an endless journey to spread greenery. Meet Padma Shri Daripalli Ramaiah, Telangana’s tree man.

08/03/2020 5:12 PMupdated: 08/04/2020 7:36 AM
  • 80.4k
  • 59

And even more

  1. 3:13

    Connecting donkeys to humans

  2. 4:11

    The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

43 comments

  • Ramalakshmi P.
    a day

    Really such a great person who thinks about the world from the past 🙏🙏🙏

  • Surain S.
    a day

    Lots of respect Sir

  • Anu K.
    2 days

    🙏🙏hats off to him🙏🙏

  • Chetan S.
    2 days

    Salaam

  • Narasimha S.
    2 days

    Vruksho Rakshita rakshita

  • Sankar A.
    3 days

    MY NUMEROUDS OVIESANXES ,VEST REGARDS AND CORDIALITY TO YOU LITERALLY IT 8S NOT NESSECARY TO BE EDUCATED FOR BEING HUMANITARIAN AND TO CONTRIBUTE SOMETHING TOWARDS NATURE THAT REANISH US.THANKYOU SO MUCH .GOD BLESS YOU

  • Aroti B.
    3 days

    Great deed;ideal person

  • Ch S.
    3 days

    Tqsir

  • Vicky V.
    3 days

    Great dedication 🙏

  • Tony S.
    3 days

    God bless u👍🙏

  • Sourav K.
    4 days

    Hello

  • Satyavani K.
    5 days

    🙏🙏Great.. 👌👌👍

  • Fayaz N.
    5 days

    we really need u here in kashmir t understand the value of forest very unfortunate people dont realise the importance u r a GOD GIFTED MAN BLESS U AND YOUR FAMILY

  • Pratima B.
    6 days

    Congratulations.

  • Kusum K.
    6 days

    Great dedication & very inspiring person🙏🙏

  • Rahul R.
    6 days

    Actually that is the real meaning of life.... great work 👍

  • Akshay D.
    6 days

    Let's make The tree man of India

  • Debjani G.
    6 days

    Salute

  • Mathaikutty V.
    6 days

    Be blessed more than ever before..

  • Gangadhar S.
    6 days

    True environment guardian.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.