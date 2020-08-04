back
The Keeper Of The Trees
He’s planted over ten million trees and is on an endless journey to spread greenery. Meet Padma Shri Daripalli Ramaiah, Telangana’s tree man.
08/03/2020 5:12 PMupdated: 08/04/2020 7:36 AM
- 80.4k
- 2.7k
- 59
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
43 comments
Ramalakshmi P.a day
Really such a great person who thinks about the world from the past 🙏🙏🙏
Surain S.a day
Lots of respect Sir
Anu K.2 days
🙏🙏hats off to him🙏🙏
Chetan S.2 days
Salaam
Narasimha S.2 days
Vruksho Rakshita rakshita
Sankar A.3 days
MY NUMEROUDS OVIESANXES ,VEST REGARDS AND CORDIALITY TO YOU LITERALLY IT 8S NOT NESSECARY TO BE EDUCATED FOR BEING HUMANITARIAN AND TO CONTRIBUTE SOMETHING TOWARDS NATURE THAT REANISH US.THANKYOU SO MUCH .GOD BLESS YOU
Aroti B.3 days
Great deed;ideal person
Ch S.3 days
Tqsir
Vicky V.3 days
Great dedication 🙏
Tony S.3 days
God bless u👍🙏
Sourav K.4 days
Hello
Satyavani K.5 days
🙏🙏Great.. 👌👌👍
Fayaz N.5 days
we really need u here in kashmir t understand the value of forest very unfortunate people dont realise the importance u r a GOD GIFTED MAN BLESS U AND YOUR FAMILY
Pratima B.6 days
Congratulations.
Kusum K.6 days
Great dedication & very inspiring person🙏🙏
Rahul R.6 days
Actually that is the real meaning of life.... great work 👍
Akshay D.6 days
Let's make The tree man of India
Debjani G.6 days
Salute
Mathaikutty V.6 days
Be blessed more than ever before..
Gangadhar S.6 days
True environment guardian.