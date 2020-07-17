Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Shahrukh khan you are a monster.
You envy SSR.
Dont you forget where you came from.
How you have what you want.
But you are a failed person like like your failed father
Height of stupidity
😂
It also explicitly states that no individual can purchase a piece of lunar land and call it his or her own. This means Lunar Land Registry and buying land for private ownership of the moon is impossible and illegal, as per the Outer Space Treaty of several nations.
bhai sahab sandass banaeye na ,,sandass desh wasiyo ke liye wus paise se please...sandass
Joke of the century
Haha, idhar ka toh tikana nahi hai aur moon pe
Heights of Stupidit😂🤣😂🤣🤣
Can I know the name of the person who is the owner of some other planet. Are aliens selling there land.
How to book reservations?
I just so speechless 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Recently i also bought a land in Mercury.
Guys I have 35 acre of land on moon! And I’m selling it anyone wants to buy it’s $190 per acre! Only serious customers contact me!
Lols 😂 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
So only rich people buying plot in moon and do what. Ass holes
Humans stop this stupidity . Earth is already destroyed now leave the moon alone.
I want to put sun for sale...for just 100 rupees
What about the sun? Can you buy the "ray" from the sun?
your ans
No country or individual can claim land on moon or other celestial bodies as it is not authorized by international space laws and regulations.
I m selling Sun... Lol... Wanna buy? 🌞😎
137 comments
Angie B.3 hours
Shahrukh khan you are a monster. You envy SSR. Dont you forget where you came from. How you have what you want. But you are a failed person like like your failed father
Sagar J.4 hours
Height of stupidity
Sagar J.4 hours
😂
TeJas D.7 hours
It also explicitly states that no individual can purchase a piece of lunar land and call it his or her own. This means Lunar Land Registry and buying land for private ownership of the moon is impossible and illegal, as per the Outer Space Treaty of several nations.
Naushad D.7 hours
bhai sahab sandass banaeye na ,,sandass desh wasiyo ke liye wus paise se please...sandass
Shah M.7 hours
Joke of the century
Praveen L.7 hours
Haha, idhar ka toh tikana nahi hai aur moon pe
Vikhuli Y.11 hours
Heights of Stupidit😂🤣😂🤣🤣
Reena S.18 hours
Can I know the name of the person who is the owner of some other planet. Are aliens selling there land.
Muhmmad Y.19 hours
How to book reservations?
Cl Ï.19 hours
I just so speechless 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Harlongbi K.20 hours
Recently i also bought a land in Mercury.
Rameen S.21 hours
Guys I have 35 acre of land on moon! And I’m selling it anyone wants to buy it’s $190 per acre! Only serious customers contact me! Lols 😂 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rohini L.a day
So only rich people buying plot in moon and do what. Ass holes
John N.a day
Humans stop this stupidity . Earth is already destroyed now leave the moon alone.
Showkat R.a day
I want to put sun for sale...for just 100 rupees
Josephine G.a day
What about the sun? Can you buy the "ray" from the sun?
Rishabh S.a day
your ans
Ramish M.a day
No country or individual can claim land on moon or other celestial bodies as it is not authorized by international space laws and regulations.
Ricky B.2 days
I m selling Sun... Lol... Wanna buy? 🌞😎