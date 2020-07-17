back

The Landlords Of The Moon

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and many others “own” land on the moon. But who is really selling it? 🤨

07/17/2020 1:27 PM
137 comments

  • Angie B.
    3 hours

  • Sagar J.
    4 hours

  • Sagar J.
    4 hours

  • TeJas D.
    7 hours

    It also explicitly states that no individual can purchase a piece of lunar land and call it his or her own. This means Lunar Land Registry and buying land for private ownership of the moon is impossible and illegal, as per the Outer Space Treaty of several nations.

  • Naushad D.
    7 hours

  • Shah M.
    7 hours

  • Praveen L.
    7 hours

  • Vikhuli Y.
    11 hours

  • Reena S.
    18 hours

    Can I know the name of the person who is the owner of some other planet. Are aliens selling there land.

  • Muhmmad Y.
    19 hours

  • Cl Ï.
    19 hours

  • Harlongbi K.
    20 hours

  • Rameen S.
    21 hours

  • Rohini L.
    a day

  • John N.
    a day

  • Showkat R.
    a day

  • Josephine G.
    a day

  • Rishabh S.
    a day

  • Ramish M.
    a day

    No country or individual can claim land on moon or other celestial bodies as it is not authorized by international space laws and regulations.

  • Ricky B.
    2 days

