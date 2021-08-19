back
The Last King Of Afghanistan
In 1971, Afghanistan's last king, Mohammad Zahir Shah, visited Buckingham Palace in a visit described as the "final seal of friendship" between his country and Britain. Shah was overthrown in a military coup in 1973 after a 40-year rule... #tbt
19/08/2021 3:51 PMupdated: 19/08/2021 3:52 PM
26 comments
Raheel M.a day
The Kingmakers are from Pakistan nowadays.
Saranga B.3 days
Afganistan was in a golden period during his reign. instability starts once Daud Khan came to power and that instability still exists
Leslie Brenda3 days
Leslie Brenda3 days
Thartei C.3 days
Satish S.4 days
We must educate ourselves of feature to make sure a common man lives in afganistan is impossible in present situation. NO mercy or excuse only action according to IPC through SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIALS OF WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS. NO MERCY OR EXCUSE ONLY ACTION ACCORDING TO DEFENSE LAWS IS BEST WEAPON TO DESTROY TERRORISM AND CRIMINAL CULPRITS MULLAH GANGS..
Andrew P.4 days
The 70's was the last peaceful decade that apparently Afghanistan saw. The greed for communism amidst the cold war led the USSR to put its foot in Afghanistan, similarly on the other hand America started funding the mujahiddins in Afghanistan along with ISI . Even after the mutual dialogue with USSR America supplied arms and ammunition to the mujahiddins in Afghanistan , The aftermath saw the division of USSR and things were not the same. It's sad how the two super powers of the yester world gradually destroyed this beautiful country for the sake of sheer dominance over the world .
Robert M.5 days
Mohammad Zahir Shah was an utter gentleman by all accounts, as well as a progressive in his attempts to lay the foundations of a modern Afghanistan.
Taffy Z.5 days
Emiway B.5 days
Afees W.5 days
What went wrong😣 terrorism is cancer
Mansoor A.5 days
He was the man who destroyed Afganistan and people of Afganistan.
Lohkare V.5 days
There is always a military coup in Islamic country. Don't know why? 😂😂😂😂😂
Arjun B.5 days
Reason we still need king in Nepal. After MCC Nepali will become refugees
Rajesh S.5 days
Arif K.5 days
All thanks to USA ...and their Saviour complex
Junaita W.5 days
To allow all Afghans to move to Europe UK USA.. It's all a Drama ...
Aparna S.5 days
Unable to believe that once Afghanistan was so advanced. How such a beautiful country is destroyed ...
Sudip D.5 days
in just 50 years a great country has turned into total ramshackle bcoz of USSR and US ...sad and unfortunate
Paromaa B.5 days
