The Latest Data From National Family Health Survey

Improved female sex ratio...more hospital births...population growth in check. Here's what the latest survey of around 650,000 households in India has revealed...

26/11/2021 4:27 PM
14 comments

  • Zakir U.
    3 days

    Dr Zakir naik was right.

  • Abid R.
    4 days

    Now take unequal pay gap shove it up, we are now minority

  • Kartik S.
    4 days

    I wish government should also bring schemes for men's in this country. Parental benefits, Men's education also.

  • Nikhil P.
    4 days

    And this is saddest news for brut 😂 because govt ko gaali dene ka aur desh kon kharab bolne ka mauka nahi mil paya 😅

  • Taba J.
    4 days

    Sold out brut

  • Mohsin D.
    4 days

    Super

  • Vipul Y.
    4 days

    I think that is truly BJP govt.sponserd news, may be I am wrong.

  • Manab P.
    5 days

    Even if it's true it is due to the economic viability of having a girl child being equal to a Male child. Nothing more nothing less.

  • Nadia P.
    5 days

    https://www.facebook.com/100008640722296/posts/2787699131528084/?app=fbl

  • Tanay S.
    5 days

    It’s hard to believe any numbers. Many of these surveys are fudged… but if it’s true, it’s a wonderful and most desirable change.

  • Mahmud H.
    5 days

    Modi's India 😄

  • Rahul K.
    5 days

    This is Modi's new India. This would have never happened under the patriarchal Congress in which Rahul dictates what Priyanka should do and should not.

  • Naheda A.
    5 days

    Great!! But the way numbers are fudged and trying to surpass and break records, it's very difficult to believe this!!

  • Brut India
    5 days

    While India has taken few strides in certain key indicators, it still has a long way to go in others: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/the-key-demographic-transitions-captured-by-the-5th-round-of-nfhs-101637777904158.html

