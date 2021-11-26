back
The Latest Data From National Family Health Survey
Improved female sex ratio...more hospital births...population growth in check. Here's what the latest survey of around 650,000 households in India has revealed...
26/11/2021 4:27 PM
14 comments
Zakir U.3 days
Dr Zakir naik was right.
Abid R.4 days
Now take unequal pay gap shove it up, we are now minority
Kartik S.4 days
I wish government should also bring schemes for men's in this country. Parental benefits, Men's education also.
Nikhil P.4 days
And this is saddest news for brut 😂 because govt ko gaali dene ka aur desh kon kharab bolne ka mauka nahi mil paya 😅
Taba J.4 days
Sold out brut
Mohsin D.4 days
Super
Vipul Y.4 days
I think that is truly BJP govt.sponserd news, may be I am wrong.
Manab P.5 days
Even if it's true it is due to the economic viability of having a girl child being equal to a Male child. Nothing more nothing less.
Nadia P.5 days
Tanay S.5 days
It’s hard to believe any numbers. Many of these surveys are fudged… but if it’s true, it’s a wonderful and most desirable change.
Mahmud H.5 days
Modi's India 😄
Rahul K.5 days
This is Modi's new India. This would have never happened under the patriarchal Congress in which Rahul dictates what Priyanka should do and should not.
Naheda A.5 days
Great!! But the way numbers are fudged and trying to surpass and break records, it's very difficult to believe this!!
Brut India5 days
While India has taken few strides in certain key indicators, it still has a long way to go in others: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/the-key-demographic-transitions-captured-by-the-5th-round-of-nfhs-101637777904158.html