The Life Of Diego Maradona
A soccer legend is gone. Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. This is the story of one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
26/11/2020 5:27 PM
86 comments
Benu A.3 hours
Miss you sir
Ila M.8 hours
So sad to hear he is gone. He will always be fondly remembered.
KôFï L.14 hours
I want to see the General Daughter
Jai R.16 hours
Such a great player .
Tenzin G.a day
R.I.P the legend🙏
Bhavesh T.a day
Bala U.2 days
With full of shame.
Kachi K.2 days
RIP LEGEND
Baba A.3 days
Jackcure P.3 days
https://youtu.be/tllKaOx9yis
Ola W.3 days
Maj A.3 days
where you there..did you see it at fisrt hand..! all all are just..he say this or that...fabrication..only he can speak of himself..you are outsider.. ! he is that can say..the insider...!
Nabakumar P.3 days
We salute you ! Maradona was the greatest leader in the field 1978 _1994 in those days ?
Hoang N.3 days
luôn 2 tay
Sampath K.3 days
he is a gay
Mallam S.3 days
Chethan S.3 days
Legends live forever!!
Indominus P.4 days
For god sake stop calling it soccer, it's like disrespecting football.
Simon N.4 days
so Maradona had the same childhood in the 60’s than millions of indian kids are having today... “you can not imagine” ? you don’t need to... it’s outside your window.
Jitender K.4 days
Sabki kismat bhagwan ke haath me hai. Jai sree Krishna