The life of Will Smith

We need more husbands to stand up for their wives. I stand behind Will Smith. Chris Rock is a filthy mouthed JERK!
Such bull shit. Double standard raise it's head again, again & again.
Here's the thing. Chris Rock cut into Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscar's once before, basically implying her acting ability didn't qualify her to be there anyway, despite her and Will Smith's then "boycott" over their opinion of "lack of diversity," along with other boycotters, among the acting nominees that year (awards 2016). That's a HUGE slam! So now, she's one of the world's most beautiful women, relying on her looks for acting roles, magazine covers, makeup commercials, etc., and must be in internal turmoil about her hair issues, and what affect they are having on her career. So to Will Smith, this clown has basically said his wife doesn't even belong in the room at the Oscar's, except only as Will Smith's "arm-piece," and now he slams her again? Doesn't Chris Rock have a duty to know Jada Pinkett's recent history, before going at her again, professionally, on the world's biggest stage next to the Super Bowl? Rock is now in hiding because he doesn't want to answer the question, "Did you know about Jada Pinkett Smith's condition?" The problem is he did probably know, and then that becomes really dirty, a very low blow...what is his obsession with slamming Jada Pinkett Smith??? All the year's of television history and showbiz, with "celebrity roasts" featuring the likes of Don Rickles, Richard Pryor, Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers Red Foxx, Milton Berle and Jack Benny, all hammering away at one celeb, such as Frank Sinatra or Elizabeth Taylor, with tons of private dirt....and no one EVER went that low, ever!
Live On Tv and to let all youth see his childish reaction for a simple joke ... jada looked hot like how stupid to be like that .. yes i know she has a condition. But why let it get sour when she let others believe she was inbracing it 🤔
Not punch
More like slap
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=477049214164234&id=113903103812182
Will slapped rock coz he cracked joke on his wife. Then will also deserve to be slapped coz he laughed on the same joke..... wth
He could protect his wife's dignity by leaving but embarrassing someone on that stage..... Very bad...
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CbsJjYVAobO/?utm_medium=copy_link
Will should have been a man, discussed his issue with Chris after the event in private.
All you haters, saying "yeah, beat the little guy for that mean thing he said whaa"! Who hurt you,? WHO. HURT. YOU? 😆
But that anchor will feel damned for life..how can someone slap over light humour. If as a joke in a light manner said ,none should be offended I feel. This was a complete hyped blow Will showed. Totally unmannered.
Well done Smith
U get rewarded after punching toxic people
I think Will Smith is one of the most outstanding, handsome, dedicated actor in his time and to be slander like this in front of the media is very disgraceful, which was cause my his toxic wife, if any thing she is the one to apologised not him. I really do fell sorry for him, but some time frustrated emotions takes the better of oneself. Anyway I am sure he will surpasses this given time. Best of luck Will.
All the great talks he said went down the drain.
Publicity stunt
In 2021, Will Smith stated that Pinkett Smith "never believed in conventional marriage" and that both of them have had sexual relationships outside of their marriage.
So, you can accept your wife fucking other men beside you, but why would you slap a man in public for a small joke ?
Black!!! Black!!! so the angry burn🔥 🔥 🔥
First of all thank you for the years of entertainment you and Jada given me I don't support violence there are moments when it is necessary to do so first off you did good second cris rock did good n bad he received a good slap for a bad joke
Superb!
Long live Smith!!
