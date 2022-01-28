back

The Maharaja’s Homecoming

Air India returned to its first home after 69 years yesterday, with Tata Group officially taking over. This is the airline’s story. ✈️

28/01/2022 1:41 PM
  • 579.6K
  • 485

Portraits

  1. 2:44

    Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids

  2. 2:30

    When SRK Offered Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral

  3. 2:42

    Sanjay Singh Calls Out President’s Speech

  4. 1:26

    Man Falls On Railway Tracks While Looking At Phone

  5. 5:39

    How Your HR Works From Home

  6. 3:04

    The Woman Behind “Press 1 For English”

422 comments

  • Shweta S.
    9 hours

    flight from ORD Chicago to New Delhi got cancelled today.. no update so far if flying tomorrow noon???? Departure time 12.30 and no announcement until 2.30 about the cancelation??? No water bottles, snack offering when people are waiting with small kids...No apologies?? No inconvenience compensation?? No voucher for taxi to go back to home?? What's the difference if it is owned by Tata or what

  • Shambhu N.
    2 days

    Sir ,,when first officers vacancy come???

  • Rachna S.
    5 days

    Nice home coming to Tata group, Congratulations 💐

  • Madhuchhanda P.
    6 days

    We are proud of our Tata Group

  • Sandeep R.
    6 days

    Congratulations sir... we proud of you ❤🙏

  • Ali S.
    6 days

    Is duniya me log MjhTe hi ki sab kiucha hamarah

  • Ali S.
    6 days

    Mijha butikusi he usaka saman use miljaea

  • Santana P.
    6 days

    tata we proud of u 🙏

  • Justindhas
    6 days

    Glory full way God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Freddy J.
    7 days

    So happy to have it back to Tata.

  • Gauravesh S.
    7 days

    Nehru snatched someone's dream and he got it back

  • Amita M.
    7 days

    Congratulations 🎊🎊🎊👏🎊🎊👏👏

  • Asghar M.
    02/02/2022 10:32

    Good news

  • Kayem S.
    01/02/2022 16:46

    ঠিক কথা গূ্লো

  • Hemant F.
    01/02/2022 14:09

    This story gave me goosebumps...🤩..and SIR RATAN TATA, why he is great industrialists...❤💥💫

  • Dattatray S.
    01/02/2022 13:10

    Tata proud of India

  • Andy H.
    01/02/2022 11:45

    Hopefully buy a new fleet of aircraft! And train the staff not to lose baggage!! Saying that the food is good on air India.

  • Dheeraj K.
    01/02/2022 07:55

    And Tata sir be like “Finally……” Immense respect…

  • Radha M.
    01/02/2022 05:53

    Proud moment,pride day for TATAs

  • Naunihal S.
    01/02/2022 01:05

    Feeling proud

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.