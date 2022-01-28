back
The Maharaja’s Homecoming
Air India returned to its first home after 69 years yesterday, with Tata Group officially taking over. This is the airline’s story. ✈️
28/01/2022 1:41 PM
422 comments
Shweta S.9 hours
flight from ORD Chicago to New Delhi got cancelled today.. no update so far if flying tomorrow noon???? Departure time 12.30 and no announcement until 2.30 about the cancelation??? No water bottles, snack offering when people are waiting with small kids...No apologies?? No inconvenience compensation?? No voucher for taxi to go back to home?? What's the difference if it is owned by Tata or what
Shambhu N.2 days
Sir ,,when first officers vacancy come???
Rachna S.5 days
Nice home coming to Tata group, Congratulations 💐
Madhuchhanda P.6 days
We are proud of our Tata Group
Sandeep R.6 days
Congratulations sir... we proud of you ❤🙏
Ali S.6 days
Is duniya me log MjhTe hi ki sab kiucha hamarah
Ali S.6 days
Mijha butikusi he usaka saman use miljaea
Santana P.6 days
tata we proud of u 🙏
Justindhas6 days
Glory full way God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen
Freddy J.7 days
So happy to have it back to Tata.
Gauravesh S.7 days
Nehru snatched someone's dream and he got it back
Amita M.7 days
Congratulations 🎊🎊🎊👏🎊🎊👏👏
Asghar M.02/02/2022 10:32
Good news
Kayem S.01/02/2022 16:46
ঠিক কথা গূ্লো
Hemant F.01/02/2022 14:09
This story gave me goosebumps...🤩..and SIR RATAN TATA, why he is great industrialists...❤💥💫
Dattatray S.01/02/2022 13:10
Tata proud of India
Andy H.01/02/2022 11:45
Hopefully buy a new fleet of aircraft! And train the staff not to lose baggage!! Saying that the food is good on air India.
Dheeraj K.01/02/2022 07:55
And Tata sir be like “Finally……” Immense respect…
Radha M.01/02/2022 05:53
Proud moment,pride day for TATAs
Naunihal S.01/02/2022 01:05
Feeling proud