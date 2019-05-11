The Makings Of An Indian Organic Chocolate

This chocolate is Indian, organic and helps empower local women. 😋
47 comments
Swapnil Y.07/08/2019 17:19
I want more of these adorable packages
Ellen N.07/03/2019 06:34
Iam so proud of my state Tamil Nadu👍👌👏✌
Hari P.06/11/2019 12:38
Tamil nadu my state
Chinta R.06/11/2019 03:16
How much it costs
Deepak G.06/05/2019 07:12
let's try this
Anantha R.05/31/2019 19:34
Sometime back there was a post about cockroach in chocolate Wonder if that problem is still there in this brand of chocolate
Frany K.05/30/2019 07:51
Where can I get this chocolate in gujarat???? From any stores??? Or online only.
S L.05/21/2019 18:06
Which place this chocolate company
Archana J.05/20/2019 06:10
Wow I love chocolate
Rishi S.05/20/2019 03:00
good things
Nisha F.05/14/2019 15:49
Is there a chocolate bar for keto
Karen M.05/14/2019 12:59
there, another Vegan chocolate
Aditi S.05/14/2019 09:17
, If you want to gift me these, I would not mind 🤪🤪
Soumalya M.05/13/2019 15:25
It seems BRUT cannot see Indians. Kodaikanal is well known for its chocolates made by local people... who are invisible Indians for Brut!
Partha S.05/13/2019 09:53
niye asis vai ebr ele
Brut India05/13/2019 09:15
You can find out more about these chocolates on the company website: https://www.masonchocolate.com/product-category/bars/
Sakshi S.05/12/2019 11:48
mason & co !
Ramesh D.05/11/2019 17:13
These chocolates 😍 delicious but never seen GUJARAT state.
Gyanen K.05/11/2019 13:14
Ok this is good for so many reasons but I'm just wishing it was an Indian who started it and not some foreign national. We also losing money n other things when done by foreign national. They pretty brave i must say, coming here n doing business. I respect that.
Chitra G.05/11/2019 11:32
But i never found this brand in our market, where can we buy it from?