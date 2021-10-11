back
The Man Behind Pakistan's Nuclear Bomb
He was put under house arrest after being accused of smuggling nuclear secrets. But on his death, he was called a "national icon". Here's the story of Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the "father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb"...
11/10/2021 7:57 PM
- 319.9K
- 4.5K
- 446
395 comments
Ali R.18 minutes
Pakistan has not seen bigger hero than him after Quaid E Azam.
Mustafa A.30 minutes
AQ KHAN was one part of it. Salute to all those unsung heroes who gave their life in making Pakistan's defence strong.
Sadaf G.an hour
The bravest and one of most Respected man in Pakistan. True patriot, a very humble soul.. i was lucky to witness his janaza.. and i am so proud of our people.. who did not care the least about the tennis ball sized hails.. and offered the namaz e janazah in that harsh weather, under the open sky.. Sir you deserved this respect, only you.. Some coward politicians meddled with your respect but Respect is only for Allah to give and so he gave you that respect.. in our hearts and souls.. you will for ever be missed. May Allah grant you the highest ranks in Jannah and the most beautiful and enlightened grave. Amen.. And BRUT.. GET A LIFE 😒😒😒
Osama F.an hour
Whatever you say in the end he made this bomb for you guys ... so enjoy
Mawra H.2 hours
Dr Abdul Qadeer khan was a hero and will remain a hero forever. He did everything to make Pakistan 🇵🇰 more stronger and to deal with Indian missile race in a region. Wh whether you like it or not but Pakistan is a atomic power and have sophisticated missile technology. Thank you Dr A Q khan, Rest In Peace May Almighty bestows his blessing on you. Ameen
Butt U.2 hours
حضرت محمد صلی اللہ علیہ وسلم نے ارشاد فرمایا : بے شک اللہ تعالی ایک تیر کی بدولت تین آدمیوں کو جنت میں داخل فرمائیں گے ( ۱ ) اس تیر کے بنانے والے کو جو بناتے وقت نیکی [ یعنی جہاد ] کی نیت کرے ( ۲ ) اس تیر کو [دشمن کی طرف ] چلانے والے کو ( ۳ ) تیر انداز کے ہاتھ میں پکڑنے والے کو ۔ سنن ابو داؤد جب تیر بنانے والے کا یہ درجہ ہے تو عالم اسلام کے لئے ایٹم بم بنانے والے کا ان شا اللہ پروردگار کے ہاں کیا درجہ ہوگا.. باقی ہم تو ہیں ہی بےحس قوم، جبھی دنیا میں خوار ہیں..
Umair F.2 hours
Rest in peace dr sb💔
Peer J.2 hours
The Great A Q Khan will be remembered forever❤!
Abid F.2 hours
Unki saadgi uff, kya kehne thay unke, انا لله و انا اليه راجعون
Jani D.2 hours
PAKISTAN HERO☝
Jani D.2 hours
PAKISTAN ZINDABAD☝
Jeet B.3 hours
🤷🏻♂️
Omar K.6 hours
Didn’t expect anything less from the Indians !
Mohamed N.9 hours
He was actually a shameless technology thief..
The S.11 hours
Dont do this chamchaa giri mulla….i know u aholes are urban naxals living among us
Fahad Z.11 hours
Love you sir ❤
Sharjeel S.11 hours
He was, is and will remain national hero. One military dictator put him on house arrest to please USA, whole conspiracy made against him was orchestrated by India.
Saima M.11 hours
Allah tala grant him higher rank in Jannet ul firdos ameen summa ameen
Shamik C.11 hours
Ok so this person is also Indian by birth , even if we grant benefit of doubt on his ethical scientist theory, has Pakistan anything its own where they can say are in a better situation and contributing to this world except for debt, arsenal and terrorism
Abdul H.11 hours
Great defaming of real nice man! Just like Dr. A. Salam who was expert at dealing with theories and their mathematical interpretation; he was quite good at materials and their properties. This lead to starting a program secretly as america was and is an smiling enemy of Pakistan. The started and completed and tested the capability right in front of this world. Remember that it was an answer. Remember that it was PM Nawaz sharif that didnt care sanctions. I personally was part of the public referendum against the CTBT, US through the united nations was forcing on us. I still remember those corrupt politicians who first destabilized Pakistan in 2nd tenure of NS and they're still part of current assembly. However, People like me - us will not forget and keep spreading the truth about well corrupt politicians and policy makers. Today and forever.