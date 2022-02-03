back

The Man Behind The “Kacha Badam” Song

The “Kacha Badam” singer got upset after his song went viral. Here's why...

01/02/2022 4:40 PMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:19 AM
  • 428.3K
  • 155

Portraits

84 comments

  • Himani J.
    2 days

    Such pure hearths deserve more ...I hope he gets finalcially strong coz for him a small amount would also be a 360 life change

  • Khoda R.
    2 days

    And now the song is my CALLERTUNE🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Md T.
    2 days

    Pls end this song!!

  • Raghav S.
    2 days

    What a great country we live in where someone raked in millions for someone else's work! The poor guy deserves every single penny as he owns the song. RIP copyright!

  • Raghav S.
    2 days

    His single song is better than the whole career of Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar combined.

  • Sunny S.
    2 days

    *HAPPY ROSE DAY SIR*

  • Arachidonic T.
    3 days

    👏👏👏

  • Shamsul H.
    3 days

    Talent always win...

  • Raj S.
    3 days

    God bless u

  • Sahas P.
    3 days

    mathe pe lage iske tilak se puch ye kon hai.. Hindu pe gyaan mat diya kar.. Demographic nahi badal jaaega tere jaise 2-4 logo se...

  • Bharat S.
    4 days

    Welcome to the new age where some unworthy [email protected] on Instagram and TikTok get the credit for somebody else’s hardwork

  • Randy M.
    4 days

    Hasan

  • Varad S.
    4 days

    😰

  • Ayon D.
    5 days

    Bechara kuch song banaya Aur sab isko pichwada song bana diya :v

  • Ra J.
    5 days

    Mereko lga tha koi Hollywood song hai bc

  • Harsimran K.
    6 days

    Plz help him wid money

  • ᏕᏬᎷᎥᏖ
    6 days

    Ache kalakaar👏👏

  • Latiful H.
    6 days

    eita india er

  • Gouse P.
    6 days

    Niki malle bhalega paduthunnadu

  • San D.
    6 days

    and the OG badam boi

